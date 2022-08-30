The pound continued its recent freefall amid continued worries over the UK’s economic outlook.Equity traders were unable to cheer the weakness in the currency as shaky economic figures from China and the prospect of hefty rate rises across global economies kept the largest global markets firmly in the red.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens.“September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO