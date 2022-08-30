Read full article on original website
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears
The pound continued its recent freefall amid continued worries over the UK’s economic outlook.Equity traders were unable to cheer the weakness in the currency as shaky economic figures from China and the prospect of hefty rate rises across global economies kept the largest global markets firmly in the red.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens.“September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far...
ValueWalk
Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
investing.com
Eurozone Inflation Closer To Double Digits, U.S. Dollar Reclaims Its Crown
Record Eurozone inflation corroborates a 75bps hike. Equities slide on the back of stronger dollar, yields rise. The US dollar reclaimed its throne on Wednesday, outperforming all the other major currencies. Yet, the euro held its own against its US counterpart, losing the least ground as Eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record high of 9.1% year-over-year, surpassing economists’ expectations of 9.0%.
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
Boston Globe
Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June
The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
Business Insider
The stock market could still rally to new highs by the end of the year as plunging oil prices help tame inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The research firm pointed to plunging oil prices as yet another sign that inflation is "dropping like a rock.""Further declines in gasoline should also lower consumer inflation expectations," Lee said. Recent stock market volatility shouldn't prevent the SP 500 from reaching new highs by year-end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee told clients...
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy More Cryptocurrency Now
It's important to look well beyond today.
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
USD/CAD Surges Above 1.3100 As Markets Tank Amid Strong Jobs Data
The US dollar soared against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from tumbling financial markets. Despite strong jobs data, stocks were sliding amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of job...
investing.com
Stocks eye 3% weekly loss, dollar sky high before U.S. jobs data
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks were heading for a 3% loss on the week while the dollar hit 24-year highs against the yen for a second day on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, as investors brace for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Fresh lockdowns in China...
CNBC
Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates
The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
Calls for jumbo 75bps ECB refi rate hike on Sept 8 on knife's edge - Reuters poll
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Calls for an unprecedented jumbo 75 basis point lift to interest rates from the European Central Bank next week are on a knife's edge as inflation soars although a very slim majority of economists said it would be tamer, a Reuters poll found.
investing.com
EUR/USD: Market Will Probably Go Sideways To Up Soon
– EUR/USD bears tried to form a credible wedge bear flag, with yesterday being a bear inside bar, but they failed, and yesterday’s bar got too big, making it a weaker sell. – The bulls want an upside breakout here and a measuring move up of the past two-week...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures tick lower ahead of monthly jobs report
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday ahead of data that will likely show that the labor market remained strong, bolstering the case for another outsized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
Toronto home prices rise marginally for first time since February peak
TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) increased, though marginally, for the first time in six months in August alongside higher month-on-month sales, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Friday.
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
investing.com
European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. Payrolls
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Friday, with investors cautious ahead of the release of the key U.S. monthly jobs report, which could guide future Federal Reserve monetary policy. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40...
