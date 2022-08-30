ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears

The pound continued its recent freefall amid continued worries over the UK’s economic outlook.Equity traders were unable to cheer the weakness in the currency as shaky economic figures from China and the prospect of hefty rate rises across global economies kept the largest global markets firmly in the red.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens.“September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Eurozone Inflation Closer To Double Digits, U.S. Dollar Reclaims Its Crown

Record Eurozone inflation corroborates a 75bps hike. Equities slide on the back of stronger dollar, yields rise. The US dollar reclaimed its throne on Wednesday, outperforming all the other major currencies. Yet, the euro held its own against its US counterpart, losing the least ground as Eurozone inflation accelerated to a new record high of 9.1% year-over-year, surpassing economists’ expectations of 9.0%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
MARKETS
Boston Globe

Mortgage rates soar to their highest levels since late June

The costs for 15-year loans, popular with refinancers, also jumped. The 10-minute speech Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave last week continues to affect mortgage rates. According to the data Freddie Mac released Thursday, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 5.66% with an average 0.8 points. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 5.55% a week ago and 2.87% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average hasn’t been this high since late June.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

The stock market could still rally to new highs by the end of the year as plunging oil prices help tame inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

The research firm pointed to plunging oil prices as yet another sign that inflation is "dropping like a rock.""Further declines in gasoline should also lower consumer inflation expectations," Lee said. Recent stock market volatility shouldn't prevent the SP 500 from reaching new highs by year-end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee told clients...
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA After the US NFPs

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off the overbought conditions of the 14-hour...
MARKETS
investing.com

Stocks eye 3% weekly loss, dollar sky high before U.S. jobs data

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks were heading for a 3% loss on the week while the dollar hit 24-year highs against the yen for a second day on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, as investors brace for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Fresh lockdowns in China...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar zooms higher as markets brace for higher for longer rates

The dollar shot higher on Monday, briefly scaling fresh 20-year highs against a basket of other currencies as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down uncomfortably high inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Market Will Probably Go Sideways To Up Soon

– EUR/USD bears tried to form a credible wedge bear flag, with yesterday being a bear inside bar, but they failed, and yesterday’s bar got too big, making it a weaker sell. – The bulls want an upside breakout here and a measuring move up of the past two-week...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures tick lower ahead of monthly jobs report

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday ahead of data that will likely show that the labor market remained strong, bolstering the case for another outsized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. Payrolls

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Friday, with investors cautious ahead of the release of the key U.S. monthly jobs report, which could guide future Federal Reserve monetary policy. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40...
STOCKS

