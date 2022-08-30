Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal
The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with...
ValueWalk
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
U.S. stocks eye fifth day of losses as China lockdown adds to market’s worries
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as news of another COVID lockdown in China revived concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. S&P 500 retreated 25 points, or 0.6%, to 3,928. Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 154 points, or 0.5%, to 31,355. Nasdaq Composite fell 108 points,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Motley Fool
Dollar General Is Still a Monster Stock to Buy
Dollar General gained sales, profits, and market share in its second quarter. The deep discount chain raised its full-year outlook based on rising demand. Higher costs are causing it to adjust its expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Thursday's Market Minute: S&P Futures Showing Technical Warning Signs
The recent rally in S&P 500 futures that bulls have enjoyed seems to be struggling as equity futures are starting to show a technical breakdown. The /ES has now fallen more than 8% since its recent highs on Aug. 16, slumping back below the 4,000 level during the past few days on heavy volume. Price hit an important level on Aug. 16, briefly touching the 200-day Simple Moving Average before starting this recent leg down and slipping below most of the common major moving averages – notably experiencing a resounding drop below the 50-day Simple Moving Average on Tuesday.
Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid
Stocks started slipping on Aug. 16, following a two-month rally, as investors began to grasp that the Federal Reserve likely wouldn’t soon pivot away from its interest-rate increases. After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made clear in an Aug. 26 speech that indeed the Fed has no intention to back...
investing.com
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
investing.com
U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.89%
Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare Equipment & Services , Life Insurance/Assurance and Automobiles & Parts sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 added 1.89%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy More Cryptocurrency Now
It's important to look well beyond today.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Rises 80 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 80 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 31,795.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 11,963.99. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,998.70. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 1.5%...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Aggressive Fed spurs worries over stock valuations
NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are looking expensive again to some investors, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish message lifts bond yields and pushes market participants to reassess equity valuations. The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common metric for valuing stocks, has crept back up to...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Following Friday's Sell-Off; US Dollar Surges To 20-Year High
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 1,000 points in the previous session following speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. The US dollar index, meanwhile, jumped to its strongest level in 20 years on Monday.
US Stocks Drop Again Amid Low Volatility
U.S. stocks recorded losses on Tuesday, settling lower for a third session in a row. The S&P 500 index has dropped over 5% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. U.S. job openings increased to 11.239 million...
