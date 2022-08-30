The recent rally in S&P 500 futures that bulls have enjoyed seems to be struggling as equity futures are starting to show a technical breakdown. The /ES has now fallen more than 8% since its recent highs on Aug. 16, slumping back below the 4,000 level during the past few days on heavy volume. Price hit an important level on Aug. 16, briefly touching the 200-day Simple Moving Average before starting this recent leg down and slipping below most of the common major moving averages – notably experiencing a resounding drop below the 50-day Simple Moving Average on Tuesday.

