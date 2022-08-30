Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
bizmagsb.com
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership
Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
bizmagsb.com
LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport to sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program
Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport will sign an MOU today guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine. The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited to interview...
KTAL
Boil advisory rescinded for majority of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been rescinded for most of Shreveport. According to an update released by the city late Friday night, the boil advisory has been lifted for the main pressure zone that impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. The...
bizmagsb.com
EAP has much to celebrate on 8th anniversary
With our eighth anniversary approaching, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) has much to celebrate. EAP is the only technology accelerator in Caddo Parish, and its unique model has allowed us to expand beyond our original goals and metrics conceived eight years ago. When we first started in 2014, our...
KTBS
Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
KTAL
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead. The United...
KSLA
Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
KTBS
Shreveport cited in regular audit as investigative probe nears end
SHREVEPORT, La. – Missing bank reconciliations, incorrect employee information and failure to meet the audit filing deadline are just a few of the findings in an independent audit of the city of Shreveport’s finances. The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, is a routine review of...
KSLA
Shreveport businesses share difficulties due to citywide water advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Shreveport city officials continue to deal with the ongoing boil advisory, residents and businesses rush to buy usable water. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. “I had to go...
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KSLA
Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
No Homicides In Shreveport During August of 2022 (So Far)
There are just hours left in the month of August for this year as we write this. So far, the city of Shreveport has made is almost a full 31 days in the month without a single homicide in the city. That's a metric that shouldn't be as shocking as it is, but here we are.
KTAL
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
L'Observateur
Shreveport Businesswoman Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic...
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
