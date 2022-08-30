Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO