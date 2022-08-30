ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bizmagsb.com

LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership

Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Boil advisory rescinded for majority of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been rescinded for most of Shreveport. According to an update released by the city late Friday night, the boil advisory has been lifted for the main pressure zone that impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

EAP has much to celebrate on 8th anniversary

With our eighth anniversary approaching, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) has much to celebrate. EAP is the only technology accelerator in Caddo Parish, and its unique model has allowed us to expand beyond our original goals and metrics conceived eight years ago. When we first started in 2014, our...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport cited in regular audit as investigative probe nears end

SHREVEPORT, La. – Missing bank reconciliations, incorrect employee information and failure to meet the audit filing deadline are just a few of the findings in an independent audit of the city of Shreveport’s finances. The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, is a routine review of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds

Businesswoman in Louisiana Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme After Fraudulently Receiving $678k+ in Funds. Shreveport, Louisiana. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 1, 2022, before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
L'Observateur

Shreveport Businesswoman Pleads Guilty in CARES Act Fraud Scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to making false statements to a federal agency. In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

