FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bizmagsb.com
EAP has much to celebrate on 8th anniversary
With our eighth anniversary approaching, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) has much to celebrate. EAP is the only technology accelerator in Caddo Parish, and its unique model has allowed us to expand beyond our original goals and metrics conceived eight years ago. When we first started in 2014, our...
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership
Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport to sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program
Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport will sign an MOU today guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine. The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited to interview...
Prize Fest releases music line-up on the heels of former winner’s international performance.
The 2022 Louisiana Music Prize lineup of 11 bands will compete on Oct. 14-15, 2022, at The Garage, for the grand prize of $10,000. Along with the cash prize is the potential to gain similar fame and International recognition as previous Music Prize winner, Seratone. The Shreveport native band Seratone...
