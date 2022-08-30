ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bizmagsb.com

EAP has much to celebrate on 8th anniversary

With our eighth anniversary approaching, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) has much to celebrate. EAP is the only technology accelerator in Caddo Parish, and its unique model has allowed us to expand beyond our original goals and metrics conceived eight years ago. When we first started in 2014, our...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bizmagsb.com

LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership

Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA

