Porterville Recorder
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Dunedin at Tampa, 2, ppd. Dunedin at Tampa, 2nd game, ppd. Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 11 a.m. Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m. Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 1 p.m. Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Fort Myers,...
Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.44. (1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.44) Estimated jackpot: $150,000. ¶ To win...
Porterville Recorder
Much needed work done in Golden Trout Wilderness
Over the past few months, miles of trails in the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Western Divide Ranger District in Sequoia National Forest received some needed attention. They were cleared to improve access to and from neighboring lands in Sequoia National Park. A 5-person Student Conservation Association, SCA, crew joined Sequoia National Forest personnel to complete the project, which was funded by the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.
