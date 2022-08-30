Over the past few months, miles of trails in the Golden Trout Wilderness on the Western Divide Ranger District in Sequoia National Forest received some needed attention. They were cleared to improve access to and from neighboring lands in Sequoia National Park. A 5-person Student Conservation Association, SCA, crew joined Sequoia National Forest personnel to complete the project, which was funded by the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region.

