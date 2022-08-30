Read full article on original website
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
WECT
Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff
Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville planners hear opposing views on food trucks
At a workshop at City Hall Thursday, the public gathered to debate a possible expansion of Whiteville’s food truck ordinance. At the meeting, over a dozen people — including restaurant owners and food truck operators — took to the podium to express their views on whether or not the ordinance should be revised.
Thousands roll into Horry County RV campgrounds for Labor Day weekend
LONGS S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are rolling into Horry County this weekend in RVs to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The Willow Tree RV Resort and Campground in Longs is experiencing record-breaking numbers compared with last year, officials said. A year ago at this time, the campground was about 75% to 85% full; […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
