Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
Bleacher Report
Predicting the 10 September Call-ups Primed to Impact 2022 MLB Pennant Races
The annual wave of September call-ups is not what it used to be after roster-expansion limits were trimmed from 40 to 28 during the 2020 season. It allows for a few reinforcements without opening the door for marathon games that feature a dozen pitching changes and countless pauses to the action.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Jackson Holliday and 2022 MLB Draft Picks off to Hot Starts in the Minors
It will be years before we truly know the hits and misses of the 2022 MLB draft class, but it's never too early to start zooming in on some of the hot performers. High school shortstop Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, and he spent just eight games in rookie ball before his red-hot start earned him a promotion to Single-A Delmarva.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract
Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Tigers' Austin Meadows 'Struggling' with Mental Health, Not Ready to Return to Field
Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows discussed his mental health on Friday. In a post on Twitter, the 2019 All-Star wrote he has been privately working with "a great team of professionals" to get help and he's been back in the clubhouse but is "still not ready to return to the field."
Bleacher Report
Guardians' Zach Plesac Placed on 15-Day IL with Hand Injury After Punching Mound
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hand injury he sustained after punching the mound when he gave up a home run in his last start, manager Terry Francona announced Friday. Francona confirmed Plesac fractured his hand in a 4-3 win over...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton Reveals He Suffered 2nd-Degree Burns in 'Freak Accident'
Arizona Cardinals starting cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss the start of the 2022 season after announcing on Twitter that he suffered second-degree burns on his legs and feet in a "freak accident" last Monday. Hamilton didn't explain the exact events that led to his injury but noted it "could've ended...
Bleacher Report
Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'
Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video
Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
Bleacher Report
Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away. "A...
Bleacher Report
Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick
One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected by 'Most' to Sign New Contract with NY
As questions continue to linger about the future of MLB home run leader Aaron Judge, who's a free agent at season's end, rival executives reportedly expect him to remain with the New York Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that "most" within baseball think the Yanks...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts
Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp
As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
Bleacher Report
Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
NFL・
