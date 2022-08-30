Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
