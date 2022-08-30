Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Bundle Officially Confirmed by Microsoft
Microsoft has officially confirmed its Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, which it had begun testing in Ireland and Colombia last month. Under the new subscription plan, up to four people will be able to share an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with all the perks of that service included.
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022: 2 Free Games Available Now
We're at the start of another new month, so that means that it's time to claim some freebies on Xbox Store--if you're a Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscriber, of course. September's Games with Gold lineup currently features Gods Will Fall and Thrillville. You can also still claim one of August's freebies, ScourgeBringer, until September 16. Halfway through the month the lineup will refresh with Double Kick Heroes and Portal 2.
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market, with sprawling RPGs, fast-paced shooters, and even a few family-friendly titles gracing its catalog. Unfortunately, most of these games clock in at $70 a piece--making it a costly endeavor to purchase everything that looks enticing. But if you're patient and don't mind shopping around, you can almost always find some good PS5 price cuts. That's especially true right now, as tons of hit PS5 games (and accessories) are currently on sale.
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September is usually a brief moment of calm on the gaming calendar before all hell breaks loose in the busy Q4 season. This year? September is loaded with dozens of games, mixing a number of indie standouts with high-profile titles, remakes, and brand new IPs. Here's a look at all of the games that Green Day will be missing out on while the band is in hibernation this month.
How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Halo Infinite's Split-Screen Co-Op Has Been Canceled, As Studio Focuses On Live Service
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is growing and improving the game in a number of exciting ways, but unfortunately for some, the promised local couch co-op feature has been canceled. The studio confirmed today that it has canceled local campaign co-op for Halo Infinite because it is choosing to allocate...
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 6 Games For Free This Month
The Prime Gaming Channel's September game-streaming lineup is live now. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream six games at no additional cost this month. This month’s lineup includes platformers new and old, a few racing games, and a massive action RPG for Prime members to check out on its cloud streaming service. You can stream these games on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire devices, and even some Samsung TVs.
Splitgate Developer Announces End To Feature Development, Shifts Focus To New Game
1047 Games announced today that its free-to-play portal-based arena shooter, Splitgate, will end feature development following the release of its next and final battle pass. Given the fact that the highly popular game is still in its infancy (and only came to consoles just over a year ago), many fans were caught off-guard by the announcement. Even more surprising was the revelation that the team at 1047 Games is working on a new game set in the Splitgate universe.
Razer Kishi V2 iOS Controller Is Available Now
The mobile controller market is getting competitive, but the Razer Kishi has always landed near the top in terms of devices worth recommending. Razer updated the device to version two back in June, but that upgrade of the controller was only available for Android devices. Today, the controller is also available for iOS devices.
Evercade EXP Retro Handheld Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Capcom Games
Earlier this year, Blaze Entertainment announced the Evercade EXP, the next iteration of its retro handheld that plays cartridges loaded with classic games. But you won't even need (or be able to use) a cartridge to enjoy some of the most exciting games in the Evercade library. Blaze has announced a new partnership with Capcom to offer 18 classic Capcom games to Evercade EXP owners. All 18 of the games will be pre-loaded onto the EXP, so you can play them immediately when you boot up the handheld.
Call Of Duty: Vanguard September 1 Patch Notes Include Map Fixes And EX1 Improvement
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Vanguard, and now a new update on September 1 brings more stability and improvements for multiplayer and Zombies mode. These changes include map updates across both modes, and there's an improvement to the season's newest assault rifle. According to...
Xbox Facing Anti-Competition Probe In The UK Over Activision Deal, Phil Spencer Responds
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has said it is "concerned" that Microsoft's proposal to buy Activision Blizzard could "substantially lessen competition" for sales of game consoles, subscription services, and cloud gaming networks. In response to this, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer released a note in which he claimed Microsoft is not being anti-competitive.
Tower Of Fantasy Beginner's Guide: Tips For Getting Started In The New Anime MMORPG
Tower of Fantasy is off to a strong start, with more than 10 million downloads following its global release on August 10. Though heavily inspired by Genshin Impact--with an emphasis on open exploration, gacha-style character collecting, and action RPG combat--Tower of Fantasy does more than enough to stand on its own. Part of that is thanks to the game's MMORPG elements, with options to join guilds, team up to tackle world bosses, help fellow players with puzzles, and more.
Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
Classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Maps May Return In The Reboot
A new leak indicates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will include several classic maps from the original game in a post-launch update. As spotted by Charlie Intel, Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope posted on Twitter that a "trustworthy source" told them that most or all of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps would return in the upcoming sequel. However, they speculate that this would be part of a "Year 2" update. Considering that Modern Warfare 2 will be the only mainline Call of Duty release for two years, the emphasis on post-launch content is inevitable. However, the exact form this will take, and whether it will cost any money, is still unknown and largely speculative. Activision did say, however, that premium paid content would be a part of the new Call of Duty.
How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect
Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Everything We Know
Square Enix isn't stopping with merely bringing Cloud Strife's journey to a new generation of players--a remake of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is coming and with it, the story of the legendary hero Zack Fair. Revealed during 2022's Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a faithful remake of 2007's Crisis Core. The game delves deep into what happened leading up to the events of Final Fantasy 7, as well as how Zack is an incredibly important part of Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Sephiroth's history. Here is everything you need to know about the game before it hits shelves later this Winter.
Fanatical's Labor Day Sale Discounts New PC Games And Game Dev Software
Fanatical’s Labor Day sale is live and several new PC games are available at their lowest prices yet, plus you can get an additional 8% off most other games and software you buy through the digital retailer during the event. The 8% discount even stacks with existing discounts, so you really are getting the best deals yet for a variety of products. The coupon applied automatically when we tested it, but if you don't see the extra discount, enter promo code LABOR8 at checkout.
The Last Of Us Part 1: What's New And Is It Worth It?
The Last of Us Part I, or sometimes called The Last of Us remake, returns one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time to the spotlight. Following the game's original launch in 2013, its PS4 remaster in 2014, and The Last of Us Part II in 2020, this PS5 remake seeks to bring the original and beloved game more in line with the recent sequel using a variety of modernizations. It also comes just months before the HBO adaptation debuts as one of the brand's marquee original series in 2023.
