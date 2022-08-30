A new leak indicates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will include several classic maps from the original game in a post-launch update. As spotted by Charlie Intel, Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope posted on Twitter that a "trustworthy source" told them that most or all of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps would return in the upcoming sequel. However, they speculate that this would be part of a "Year 2" update. Considering that Modern Warfare 2 will be the only mainline Call of Duty release for two years, the emphasis on post-launch content is inevitable. However, the exact form this will take, and whether it will cost any money, is still unknown and largely speculative. Activision did say, however, that premium paid content would be a part of the new Call of Duty.

