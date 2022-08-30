ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Mail

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes

Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
TheWrap

Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT

Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
TheWrap

Twitter to Roll Out an Edit Feature at Long Last

Internal test will allow tweets to be edited within 30 minutes after publication. Twitter is finally launching a test of an edit button, the most highly-requested feature from users and Elon Musk alike. In the initial test run, employees will be able to edit posts “a few times in the...
TheWrap

How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
TheWrap

‘Squaring the Circle’ Film Review: Music Meets Image in Stylish Rock Documentary

It should hardly come as a surprise that Anton Corbijn would want to make a movie about iconic rock ‘n’ roll looks. Before he began directing feature films with 2007’s striking Joy Division drama “Control,” after all, Corbijn was responsible for quite a few notable rock looks of his own as a design director and rock photographer responsible for U2’s “The Joshua Tree” album cover, among many others.
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels DC FanDome for 2022

Another DC-related project has been canceled in the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, as DC FanDome, the virtual fan event that began in 2020, has been canceled. “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” an official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Where Is It Streaming?

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall let Jesus take the wheel in their newest comedy, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all: a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation. Their dreams came crashing down, however, when a scandal jeopardized their elite status. Determined to not let the controversy take their church — and them — down, the pair welcomes a documentary crew into their comeback journey.
TheWrap

TheWrap

