Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ratings suspended by Amazon leading many to wonder if it is getting 'review bombed'... after low audience marks on Rotten Tomatoes
Amazon has suspended user reviews on it's highly-anticipated series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. As the series currently sits at a 34percent average audience score on film and television aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes many have wondered if the move was made by the media giant to avoid being 'review bombed'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT
Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including...
Creative Arts Emmys 2022 – ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Win Big
Emmy voters were moved by music, handing out five awards apiece to “The Beatles: Get Back” and “Adele: One Night Only” at Saturday’s portion of the two-night Creative Arts Emmys. The music of “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show” was also a big winner, with...
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)
“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul. The film, which is...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Twitter to Roll Out an Edit Feature at Long Last
Internal test will allow tweets to be edited within 30 minutes after publication. Twitter is finally launching a test of an edit button, the most highly-requested feature from users and Elon Musk alike. In the initial test run, employees will be able to edit posts “a few times in the...
How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emma Roberts to Star in and Executive Produce NASA Rom-Com ‘Space Cadet’ for Prime Video
Emma Roberts has onboarded Prime Video’s romantic comedy film “Space Cadet” as star and executive producer. The “Madame Web” actor will collaborate with writer-director Liz W. Garcia, the filmmaker behind “The Lifeguard” and writer of Netflix’s hit film “Purple Hearts.”. The...
‘Squaring the Circle’ Film Review: Music Meets Image in Stylish Rock Documentary
It should hardly come as a surprise that Anton Corbijn would want to make a movie about iconic rock ‘n’ roll looks. Before he began directing feature films with 2007’s striking Joy Division drama “Control,” after all, Corbijn was responsible for quite a few notable rock looks of his own as a design director and rock photographer responsible for U2’s “The Joshua Tree” album cover, among many others.
‘The Winchesters’ Adds ‘Jane the Virgin’ Alum Bridget Regan in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
“The Winchesters,” the prequel to The CW’s hit series “Supernatural,” has cast Bridget Regan in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The “Jane the Virgin” alum will portray Rockin’ Roxy, a DJ on the rise. Regan will appear in multiple episodes of...
Apple Unveils Premiere Dates for Jennifer Lawrence Drama ‘Causeway’ and ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Doc
Apple revealed on Friday the streaming release dates for original films “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Both films are due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week. The A24-produced “Causeway” debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels DC FanDome for 2022
Another DC-related project has been canceled in the wake of the Warner Bros./Discovery merger, as DC FanDome, the virtual fan event that began in 2020, has been canceled. “With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” an official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery reads.
Emmy-Nominated Comedy Producer John Irwin Reveals the Art to Taping a Live Performance
Office With a View: Irwin Entertainment has produced specials for Norm Macdonald, John Mulaney, Hannah Gadsby and countless more stand-up stars. John Irwin has produced dozens of stand-up comedy specials for stars including Norm Macdonald, John Mulaney, Hannah Gadsby and Adam Sandler. Irwin Entertainment, which he founded in 2004, is...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3
Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening. He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as executive producer and...
How to Watch ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Where Is It Streaming?
Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall let Jesus take the wheel in their newest comedy, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”. Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife had it all: a loving marriage, political influence, designer wardrobes and a loyal congregation. Their dreams came crashing down, however, when a scandal jeopardized their elite status. Determined to not let the controversy take their church — and them — down, the pair welcomes a documentary crew into their comeback journey.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0