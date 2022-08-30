Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
kjzz.com
Concerned mother takes upon herself to raise awareness at dangerous Lehi intersection
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A concerned mother in Utah County is taking it upon herself to raise awareness about what she sees as a dangerous intersection. Cintya Perez said her son had a close call while walking home from school on Monday in Lehi, crossing 2100 North at 3600 West.
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
KUTV
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
KSLTV
One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
Gephardt Daily
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
kslnewsradio.com
Victim in Clearfield shooting arrives at Davis hospital in critical condition
CLEARFIELD, Utah– A man was shot in a Clearfield cemetery Wednesday night and arrived at Davis Hospital in critical condition. According to police reports, a witness called dispatch about screaming and alleged gunshots, along with the suspect telling the victim, “‘if you want to live, get in the vehicle.”
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
WATCH: UCSO asks for help identifying theft suspects
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects. UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23. At this time, the agency is asking for […]
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
kslnewsradio.com
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
KSLTV
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
