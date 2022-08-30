ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Vigilance#Uhp#The Utah Highway Patrol
Gephardt Daily

Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support

UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: UCSO asks for help identifying theft suspects

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects. UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23. At this time, the agency is asking for […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy