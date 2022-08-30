Read full article on original website
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Day Full Video: Postgame videos with head coaches following OSU-ND game
We have postgame video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's press conference following his team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. * On whether he expected the struggles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba out – “I refuse to answer that question right off the bat (smiling). We just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points. And when you really look at the last four teams we played, I think all four teams were in the top 10. That’s not easy to do. It’s hard. This is a top five team. So we just beat the number five team in the country by 11 points.
Top247 corner eyes Ohio State return
The latest in the recruitment of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart ahead of the season...
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists
One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
What We Learned Live: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday night and afterward, we debuted our live postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by guests Bill Kurelic, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen on this 100-minute-plus podcast talking all things Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish, the big recruiting weekend for OSU and more.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to Georgia Tech versus Clemson
Georgia Tech and Clemson will meet for the 87th time when they meet Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yellow Jackets and the Tigers will kick off at 8 PM Monday night. Georgia Tech leads the series 50-34-2. Clemson has won the last 7 contests. WHAT CHANNEL...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State O-tackle commit Luke Montgomery, QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in
Live updates as Findlay (Ohio) and Ohio State offensive tackle commitment Luke Montgomery and QB target Ryan Montgomery are in action at Bowling Green (Ohio).
Richardson electric rushing performance carries Gators to win over No. 7 Utah
GAINESVILLE — In 2008, Florida football put together one of the best seasons in program history. Under head coach Urban Meyer, the Gators went 13-1, thrashing the vast majority of their opponents as they charged their way to their third, and most recent, national title. In its upset 29-26...
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
Five predictions revisited: Utah State
Revisiting five predictions for No. 1 Alabama following its 55-0 win over Utah State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Three takeaways from Kentucky's season opening win over Miami (Ohio)
LEXINGTON–Kentucky Football opened one of the most anticipated seasons in school history with a 37-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. "It's good to get the victory. You know, it's easy even for myself, the coaches, our team to be aggravated by things at times. But you have to be appreciative of getting the win," UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame.
Where WVU's transfers out landed on the depth chart
From last preseason through the end of this summer, West Virginia saw more than twenty scholarship players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, departing the program with the intent of finding a new home. Not everyone has found a new home, with a couple going to junior college or finding no new school at all. The vast majority, though, found a landing spot, and here is where they showed up on the depth charts at their new schools.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
247Sports
