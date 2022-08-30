More than 66,000 people are living without shelter in LA County. Unhoused people often get a front-row seat to violence and crime and trauma, which can lead to even worsening mental health. LA Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about one unhoused woman who finds comfort through an unlikely friendship with a duck. Mejia joined "LA Times Today" host Lisa McRee to talk about Autumn McWilliams and her duck, Cardi D.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO