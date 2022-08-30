Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Captain of boat that burned in 2019, killing 34, pleads not guilty
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just one day before the third anniversary of the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that killed 34 people near Santa Cruz Island, its captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in Los Angeles to a federal charge. Jerry Boylan entered his plea in federal court to...
LA City Council appoints Heather Hutt to fill vacant 10th District seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month.
Crews make progress on 5,208-acre Castaic brush fire
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A brush fire that's burned 5,208 acres since breaking out Wednesday in the Castaic area was 71% contained Saturday, with firefighters battling punishing triple-digit heat along with the flames. The Route Fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of...
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
How a homeless woman and her emotional support duck live
More than 66,000 people are living without shelter in LA County. Unhoused people often get a front-row seat to violence and crime and trauma, which can lead to even worsening mental health. LA Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about one unhoused woman who finds comfort through an unlikely friendship with a duck. Mejia joined "LA Times Today" host Lisa McRee to talk about Autumn McWilliams and her duck, Cardi D.
Magnitude-3.6 earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A small earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday, possibly being felt in parts of Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The magnitude-3.6 quake was recorded a few seconds before 10:05 a.m., about 3.1 miles northwest of Jurupa Valley, according to the U.S....
USC, UCLA ease water rules for fans amid high heat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday as UCLA and USC begin their football seasons, and officials at both stadiums are making adjustments to help attendees cope with the heat anticipated to bake both venues. UCLA will...
At Knott's Scary Farm, the food is just as scary as the mazes
BUENA PARK, Calif. — The fried frog legs were bent like a splayed bowlegged diver propped up in the middle of a shallow plate of brown sausage and rice. The black shredded seaweed on top of the crab sushi roll appeared like spider legs on a porch step. One...
