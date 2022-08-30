Read full article on original website
Fair is in the air: 2022 Great Allentown Fair intended to be good, safe fun
No one could be happier than Jessica Ciecwisz, Marketing and Entertainment Manager for the Great Allentown Fair. Fair organizers tout this year’s 170th anniversary event as “The Great Allentown Fair Lights it Up!”. If you drive past the Allentown Fairgrounds at night, you’ll see the illuminated cupola atop...
Allentown Fair: Farmerama shows
5 p.m. - 2022 Great Allentown Fair Opening Ceremonies. 7:30 p.m. - 2022 Fair Queen Contest and Queen Coronation.
Allentown Fair: Farm to Table, Iron Chef
6 p.m. - Molinari’s: Executive Chef John Abela. 1 p.m. - The Shelby: Executive Chef Cristian Gonzalez. 3 p.m. - PA House: Executive Chef Rachel Balogh, Sous Chef Grace Mulicka. 4 p.m. - Limeport Inn: Executive Chefs Emily Fischer, Ashley Stull. 5 p.m. - Sodexo Northampton Community College: Executive...
