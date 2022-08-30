Read full article on original website
KRGV
Donna police searching for two persons of interest after report of bomb threat at Walmart
EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police are looking for two people in connection with a bomb threat at a Walmart in Donna Saturday night. Police evacuated location and closed the parking lot entrance of the building, located at 900 N D Salinas Blvd., after police received the report Saturday night, according to Donna Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks.
kurv.com
Man In Custody After Woman Found Dead In Hidalgo
A man is facing murder charges after his wife was found dead in Hidalgo. Police say Luis Antonio Rivera was taken into custody Thursday. Rivera’s wife Edna was found dead at a home on East Monterrey Avenue on Tuesday. Rivera is expected to make his first court appearance later Thursday.
KRGV
Driver in deadly three-vehicle crash in Donna charged with murder
The driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that killed a Donna woman and hospitalized four others on Thursday is facing multiple charges, including murder, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Matthew Ryan Cortez, 26, of Weslaco has been identified as the driver of a black Nissan Altima...
PD: Woman accused of throwing ashes of man’s mother during fight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a man’s mother while fighting him. Lisa Patricia Muszynski was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, assault causing bodily injury, violation of protective order, injury to child, disabled or elderly and failure to identify, Hidalgo […]
KRGV
DPS trooper, two men hospitalized after crash in Brownsville
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and two men were hospitalized Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville, according to DPS. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the agency said in a news release. The crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. when a DPS patrol...
Bond set at $2M for man accused of killing wife
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a […]
kurv.com
Pharr Man Charged With Murder In Killing Of Pharr Woman
A Pharr man remains jailed on a charge of murder in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in the parking lot of a business in Donna last weekend. 51-year-old Andrew Scavnicky was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Tuesday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon. Her body appears to have been left at the business on the 1000 block of the west I-2 frontage road.
DPS: Driver of fatal Donna crash charged with murder
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Donna that left one person dead and four people hospitalized. DPS reported about 2:45 p.m., a man evading law enforcement in a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on FM 493 and Stites road in Donna. During the pursuit, the driver […]
kurv.com
Fifteen-Year-Old Arrested After Threat Against Mission High School
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after making a social media post threatening a mass shooting at a Mission high school. Police began investigating the threat against Veterans Memorial High School late Wednesday night. Officers arrested the girl Thursday morning. The police department and the school district say they take...
PD: Man refuses to call 911 after beating up girlfriend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A movie night for two ended in violence and the arrest of a Brownsville man after he allegedly interfered with an emergency 911 call for his girlfriend. According to Brownsville police, Delfino Mendoza and his girlfriend were watching a movie at home early Wednesday night. Things turned violent when Mendoza accused […]
KRGV
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
KRGV
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
KRGV
DPS: Vehicle evading law enforcement led to fatal crash
A vehicle evading law enforcement resulted in a three-vehicle crash that killed a 53-year-old Donna woman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Five other people involved in the crash were hospitalized, DPS said in a news release. The crash happened Thursday at around 2:45 p.m. south of Business...
Bond set at $750K for weekend murder suspect
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man who confessed to killing a woman over the weekend has been arraigned. Police say Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with investigators. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $750,000. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday […]
Rio Hondo PD arrest man barricaded nearby school zone
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sexual assault putting a local elementary school on high alert. Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible sexual assault at a convenience store on East Colorado Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, Antonio Perez, 42, fled in a vehicle […]
KRGV
McAllen police seek man accused of continuous violence against the family
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodney Modesto Gomez Jr., 47, on Monday, according to a news release from...
COVID-19 death toll climbs in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and today. Three of the four deceased were not vaccinated. This raises the county’s death toll to 3,984. Of the dead was a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s from Mission and two women in their 70s […]
