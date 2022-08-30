It is time to book those leaf-focused weekends. The news on the street is that foliage season is going to be both early and short, due to the dry summer. While we can all moan and groan about it, nothing is going to change Mother Nature’s mind, so it is time to be proactive and book those fall getaways now to enjoy what makes new England, new England—Fall. And better yet the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge has a great leaf peeping package available right now.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO