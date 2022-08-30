Read full article on original website
Related
autobodynews.com
Tie to California Law Could Kill Virginia Gas Vehicle Sales by 2035
..everything, gasoline or electric,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square. “This is no different than all the other misguided efforts to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and will have the...
autobodynews.com
California Regulators Request EV Charge Pause, Energy Conservation for Heat
..10-20 degrees above normal in Northern California and 10-18 degrees higher in Southern California, Cal ISO said. Cal ISO’s recommendation to unplug electric vehicles was met with criticism from energy groups like Power the Future, which drew the connection between the EV mandate and the Flex Alert. “When it...
autobodynews.com
Superior Paint & Supply Joins Wesco Group
Steve Zogopoulos, owner of Superior Paint & Supply, has been serving customers in Maine since 1994. Zogopoulos and his family will stay on and manage the day-to-day operations, joining the Kemperle team. “When presented with this opportunity to be with Kemperle I knew day one it was a perfect fit...
autobodynews.com
New SK Siltron CSS Manufacturing Facility Opens in Bay City, MI
The company’s $300 million investment strengthens SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan and further boosts Michigan’s leadership role in the national semiconductor supply chain. “SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
autobodynews.com
CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises Nearly $25,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
The CARSTAR collision repair center owners in Colorado are known for their community involvement and generosity, but they raised the bar at their recent golf event to benefit cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy. On Aug. 19, the Colorado CARSTAR Business Group hosted the Fourth Annual Colorado CARSTAR Golf Tournament...
Comments / 0