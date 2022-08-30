ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tie to California Law Could Kill Virginia Gas Vehicle Sales by 2035

..everything, gasoline or electric,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square. “This is no different than all the other misguided efforts to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and will have the...
Superior Paint & Supply Joins Wesco Group

Steve Zogopoulos, owner of Superior Paint & Supply, has been serving customers in Maine since 1994. Zogopoulos and his family will stay on and manage the day-to-day operations, joining the Kemperle team. “When presented with this opportunity to be with Kemperle I knew day one it was a perfect fit...
New SK Siltron CSS Manufacturing Facility Opens in Bay City, MI

The company’s $300 million investment strengthens SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan and further boosts Michigan’s leadership role in the national semiconductor supply chain. “SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for...
