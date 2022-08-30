Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
Herald & Review
Bloomington's Jason Feger survives caution-filled race to win Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway
MACON — Jason Feger has enjoyed plenty of success in his super late model racing career. DIRTcar Summer Nationals championships, big races at popular tracks, and if it's a Central Illinois race track, there a good chance Bloomington's Feger has won there. But there was one exception — the...
Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September. James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
WCIA
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
nprillinois.org
Springfield festivals in September
September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
Herald & Review
Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
wmay.com
Langfelder Tries Again For Referendum To Dissolve Townships Within Springfield
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is once again looking to put an advisory referendum on the ballot that would dissolve that portion of any and all townships falling within the Springfield city limits… including virtually all of Capital Township. Langfelder had earlier tried to put the referendum on the November...
Herald & Review
Distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR — The future of the building at the corner of East William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is becoming a little more clear. After weeks of evidence of work taking place inside, a mural has been painted on the exterior wall proclaiming what it will be come — Brentford Distillers.
wmay.com
District 186 Hopes To Reinstate COVID Dashboard Next Week
District 186 officials hope to restore the COVID dashboard to the district’s website by early next week. The district had been posting updates on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus since in-person instruction resumed in 2021. The COVID dashboard was operated in conjunction with the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, through a grant obtained by the city. But the contract for that dashboard expired on July 1st of this year. District 186 says it is working to develop its own listing of student and staff cases by school, and hopes to go live with it next week.
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 3
BAIRD, Karen, 79, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1st, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. KARL, Joe “Joey” Thomas, 47, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. LUCAS, Helen K., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. MANNS, Bruce, Sr., 70,...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
wmay.com
Langfelder: Solar Power Trolley One Idea For Third Street Corridor
As Springfield city officials gather ideas for adapting the 3rd Street corridor after train traffic is relocated, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is floating the idea of a solar-powered trolley that could transport people up and down the corridor. Langfelder says the idea is based on a similar project in Norfolk,...
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
