Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur

DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man starts bike drive, reaching all 50 states

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Central Illinois is preparing for the holidays, even in September.  James Bond lives in Decatur. He wants to continue helping the community after he worked to update a bus stop at Maryland Street and Airport Plaza Drive just a few weeks ago. After making connections with people taking […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification.   A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

Springfield festivals in September

September is traditionally one of the busiest months in Springfield, and after two years with canceled or pared-down festivals due to COVID-19, 2022 has a full slate of events on tap this month. Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival (Sept. 3) The event will feature over 50 brands of craft beers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR — The future of the building at the corner of East William Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is becoming a little more clear. After weeks of evidence of work taking place inside, a mural has been painted on the exterior wall proclaiming what it will be come — Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

District 186 Hopes To Reinstate COVID Dashboard Next Week

District 186 officials hope to restore the COVID dashboard to the district’s website by early next week. The district had been posting updates on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus since in-person instruction resumed in 2021. The COVID dashboard was operated in conjunction with the City of Springfield and Sangamon County, through a grant obtained by the city. But the contract for that dashboard expired on July 1st of this year. District 186 says it is working to develop its own listing of student and staff cases by school, and hopes to go live with it next week.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 3

BAIRD, Karen, 79, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1st, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. KARL, Joe “Joey” Thomas, 47, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 31, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. LUCAS, Helen K., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. MANNS, Bruce, Sr., 70,...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football.  If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level.  Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder: Solar Power Trolley One Idea For Third Street Corridor

As Springfield city officials gather ideas for adapting the 3rd Street corridor after train traffic is relocated, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is floating the idea of a solar-powered trolley that could transport people up and down the corridor. Langfelder says the idea is based on a similar project in Norfolk,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements

Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

