ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Horseracing panel's nationwide power questioned in court

By By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The future of a new national authority tasked with developing and enforcing nationwide horseracing rules was at stake Tuesday before a federal appeals court in New Orleans, with challengers saying Congress granted the panel too much power.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority is a nonprofit created in an act of Congress in 2020 — an attempt to bring uniform policy and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths.

The state of Texas joined the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association in one lawsuit challenging the new regulatory setup. But a federal judge in Texas dismissed their arguments, including their contention that the nonprofit was delegated too much power.

Louisiana and West Virginia and their state racing commissions joined in another lawsuit and had more success when Louisiana-based federal courts put a hold on enforcement of some of the HISA rules.

Both cases were argued Tuesday morning before three judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Never before has Congress delegated this much power to a non-governmental entity,” Daniel Suhr, an attorney for the horsemen's association, argued in the Texas case. He said the law “crossed a fundamental constitutional line that goes to the nature of our democracy.”

While the Federal Trade Commission has ultimate authority to approve or disapprove HISA regulations, it can't modify them. And the authority can reject proposed modifications, the Texas attorneys argued.

Defending the HISA regulatory scheme, attorney Joe Busa for the FTC, stressed that the private rule-making authority remains subordinate to the FTC. “If, in the FTC's independent view of what it means to treat horses humanely they think that a particular rule is just not consistent with the humane treatment of horses, the FTC can disapprove a rule on that basis.”

In the separate Louisiana case, Shae McPhee, with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, said the state sued because it has a “sovereign interest” in drawing up and enforcing its own rules, which it does through its state Racing Commission.

The state argues that the various rules being phased in by HISA were adopted after only 14 days of public comment, too little time, they argued, under the federal Administrative Procedures Act, for such a momentous regulatory change. “Here, we have something that's never been done before. you have a takeover of an industry that's been committed to the regulation of the state since the time of the founding,” McPhee said.

The panel members — judges Carolyn Dineen King, Kyle Duncan and Kurt Engelhardt — did not indicate when they would rule.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters  "He's an enemy of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
355
Followers
4K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy