Six degrees of separation between the Utes and Gators
Kyle Whittingham replaced Urban Meyer at Utah when Meyer became the head coach of the Florida Gators. Dan Mullen also spent time on both staffs as did former Utes QB Brian Johnson
National media made Week 1 picks for Utah, BYU, Utah State. Why many forecast a thriller at ‘The Swamp’
Utah vs. Florida is among the best games from a busy Week 1, while BYU and Utah State are a little less on the national radar.
Why Florida’s ‘Cam Newton-ish’ QB has the Utes’ full attention
Anthony Richardson doesn’t have a large body of work, but according to Utah coach Kyle Whittingham he’s a player the Utes will need to contain and a player some NFL pundits things could be a top-10 draft pick.
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
Will opener vs. Florida be fun ride for Utah’s Disney World-loving defensive tackle?
Utah defensive tackle has been to Orlando a number of times to visit one of his favorite places: Disney World. Up the freeway, Utes hope season opener will be a fun ride when they face the Florida Gators Saturday
BYU’s ‘Love One Another’ T-shirts return at the school’s latest volleyball match
The Cougars wore the shirts during warmups prior to their match against Utah State on Thursday night.
Utah confirms this year's first human case of West Nile virus; man hospitalized
Health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus of 2022 in the Weber-Morgan health district, prompting a warning for residents to stay vigilant against mosquitoes.
