Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County Fair Premium Sale A Success
The Hempstead County Fair wrapped up Friday with the final day highlight being the premium sale. Thousands of dollars were raised for the young livestock exhibitors of Hempstead County. The funds raised will help the youth as they move on to the district fair and the state fair.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Downtown Network Offers Grant Opportunities
Wedneday, August 31, 2022, Hope, AR, The Hope Downtown Network recently voted to provide two grant opportunities to business and property owners located in downtown Hope. Thanks to grant funds from Main Street Arkansas, Hope Downtown Network (HDN) received $5,000. The network voted to add $1000 to that amount in order to offer a total of $6000 in matching funds.
hopeprescott.com
British Consul to visit UA-T
TEXARKANA – British Consul General Richard Hyde will visit the UA Texarkana campus on Wednesday, September 7 at 2:15 p.m. He is making a tour to gain knowledge of the Texarkana region. As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, he will be honoring Her Majesty by participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a global sustainability initiative by planting a tree on the UA Texarkana campus.
hopeprescott.com
First Jury Impaneled In New Hempstead County Convicts Reginald Featherston
The first jury impaneled in the new Hempstead County Courthouse resulted in a 50-year sentence for a 49-year Hope man. The jury gave Reginald Featherston 40 years in the Arkansas Division of Correction for possession of greater than 10 grams of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, and enhanced that sentence by 10 years because the crime was committed in close proximity to a multi-family public housing facility. The jury also gave him 15 years in ADC for possession of drug paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Jones to “walk” Sept. 4
PRESCOTT – Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones will be in Prescott Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Nevada County Library with his “Walk a Mile Tour”. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
hopeprescott.com
Carolyn Maddox
Mrs. Carolyn “NIP” Maddox, age 79 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Thursday September 1, 2022, at her home. Carolyn was born in Hope, Arkansas, on February 12, 1943, to William Joseph and Lillian Marie Ward. She was of Christian faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cheryl Allen, brother William Doyle Erwin, three sisters Ruth Inez Appling, Frances Eileen Vickers and Joyce Laura Huskey.
hopeprescott.com
Johnny Bonds
Johnny Wayne Bonds of Nacogdoches passed away August 26, 2022, at his home at the age of 68. He was born December 9, 1953, in Prescott, Arkansas to parents Roy Lee Bonds and Dott Orie (Nolen) Bonds. Johnny was a graduate of Blevins High School in Blevins, Arkansas. He worked...
Comments / 0