Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
Check out the screenings and tests available inside Health Fair 11
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For a 21st year, Health Fair 11 is offering free or low-cost health checks and health education for all people attending the Minnesota State Fair. Before you head to the fairgrounds, check out some of the tests and freebies you can take advantage of at Health Fair 11, located on Dan Patch Avenue near Cooper Street.
KARE
A soul food experience on a stick: Soul Bowl celebrates first State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — When Chef Gerard Klass found out Soul Bowl would be at the Minnesota State Fair this year, he knew one of the menu items had to include something on a stick. "We just wanted to do something that represents us and the food that we...
KARE
Strength in Numbers: Park Center's new winning culture
Last year, the Pirates snapped a 20-game winless streak, finished 9-2 on the season. Now, Sallis is starting to create a new culture in Park Center.
Comments / 0