ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grayling, MI
City
White Pine, MI
Grayling, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Morning Sun

State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death

A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Sandra Galvani

Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
GRAYLING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Art#Block Party#Parade#Michigan Avenue#Q100 Michigan

Comments / 0

Community Policy