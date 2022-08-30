Read full article on original website
WNEM
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
Morning Sun
State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death
A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Crawford County Avalanche
Sandra Galvani
Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Northern Michigan man calls 911 to report he beat man with cane and 2x4, killing him
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with murder after authorities say he admitted to using a cane and a wooden board to beat a man to death.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
