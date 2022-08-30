Read full article on original website
Related
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy updating housing policy
Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore
LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont
Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Jose approves 600 condos on Stevens Creek Boulevard
A few gray, nondescript commercial buildings in the northwestern corner of San Jose will be replaced by nearly 600 condos and hundreds of hotel rooms, as part of a project several years in the making. The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the latest version of a development...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Raise Concern as San Jose Plans Homeless Encampment Sweep Near Airport
The city of San Jose is preparing to move in and clean out a homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport despite the looming heat wave. The scheduled sweep is set to begin Thursday to accommodate a deadline set by the FAA, which doesn’t allow encampments near an airport.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
pajaronian.com
Caltrans proposes ‘bold’ $25M reimagining of Watsonville’s Main Street
WATSONVILLE—The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the City of Watsonville are on the cusp of beginning a 10-year endeavor that will completely reshape the city’s major arterial road. Caltrans has committed to a $25 million renovation of its roughly seven-mile thoroughfare of Highway 152 that starts at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroyan chosen for national film project
Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
Gilroy Dispatch
Cooling centers open in South County
Officials in Santa Clara County are providing cooling centers during the Labor Day weekend, when forecasters say much of the region will see temperatures over 100 degrees. Eight libraries in Santa Clara County were pressed into service as cooling centers Sept. 1 and will be open—except for the Sept. 5 holiday—through Wednesday, Sept. 7 or as conditions persist, county officials said. Four other community centers will offer cooling centers scheduled to remain open Sept. 5 and including, in most cases, from Sept. 3-6.
Why visitors have been flocking to Arcangeli Grocery Co., a Bay Area gem in Pescadero, for over 90 years
"We don't make a lot of money doing what we do, we do it because we love what we do."
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
Comments / 0