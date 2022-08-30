ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy updating housing policy

Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
GILROY, CA
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont

Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
FREMONT, CA
pajaronian.com

Caltrans proposes ‘bold’ $25M reimagining of Watsonville’s Main Street

WATSONVILLE—The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the City of Watsonville are on the cusp of beginning a 10-year endeavor that will completely reshape the city’s major arterial road. Caltrans has committed to a $25 million renovation of its roughly seven-mile thoroughfare of Highway 152 that starts at...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroyan chosen for national film project

Herman Garcia and his crew of volunteers’ mission to clean up the watershed and save steelhead is well-chronicled in the local region. But now, the story of Gilroy-based Coastal Habitat Education and Environmental Restoration (CHEER) is going national. A crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries division...
GILROY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint

GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
salinasvalleytribune.com

Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week

SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Cooling centers open in South County

Officials in Santa Clara County are providing cooling centers during the Labor Day weekend, when forecasters say much of the region will see temperatures over 100 degrees. Eight libraries in Santa Clara County were pressed into service as cooling centers Sept. 1 and will be open—except for the Sept. 5 holiday—through Wednesday, Sept. 7 or as conditions persist, county officials said. Four other community centers will offer cooling centers scheduled to remain open Sept. 5 and including, in most cases, from Sept. 3-6.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

