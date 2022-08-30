ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Play from Iconic Hip-Hop Group, Kid ‘n Play ‘Excited’ About LeBron James’ House Party Remake

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Vivica A. Fox Says Nick Cannon Isn’t Representing ‘The Foundation of Black Families’ Amid Baby #10 News

Vivica A. Fox is calling out Nick Cannon for his unconventional take on the “foundation of Black families” amid news of his 10th baby. In a Tuesday episode of Cocktails With the Queens, Fox shared her take on Cannon’s recent announcement that he’s expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, which will make him a father of 10.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tisha Campbell
Black Enterprise

New Teaser Unveils Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are ready to introduce fans to “a whole new world” of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS ). The celebrity dance competition show is back for season 31 with Banks and her new co-host, who happens to be the season 19 winner. With the series switching from ABC to Disney+, the trailer unveils the popular show’s magical new look and feel.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Project Runway Designer and American Girl Celebrate Harlem Renaissance With ‘Claudie’ Doll

Clothing designer Samantha Black has partnered with American Doll to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance with a new doll named “Claudie.”. The Claudie Wells doll is nine-years-old and lives in the heart of Harlem amongst artists, musicians, and other creatives. Black said that she was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance when creating the doll.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#House Party#Tmz#Hbo Max July 28th#Exci
Black Enterprise

Back On Rocky Ground—Chris Rock Called Out For Joke About Nicole Brown Simpson

Chris Rock received mixed support and criticism after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars following his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. But Rock’s sympathy train is coming to a stop after his recent joke about another woman, who isn’t even alive. The Spiral star came under fire this week after referencing OJ Simpson’s murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, to explain why he won’t be hosting the Academy Awards anytime soon.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Slammed After Comparing Being Called ‘Capitalist’ to the N-Word

Jay-Z isn’t just a businessman; he’s a “business…man,” and he doesn’t take too kindly to being labeled a “capitalist.”. Billboard reports that the billionaire rap mogul took to Twitter Spaces on Wednesday to share insight into his professional hustle and nonstop rise in business and music. Jay, 52, spoke candidly when asked about his success in elevating fellow Black billionaires like Rihanna and Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy