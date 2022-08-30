Play from Iconic Hip-Hop Group, Kid ‘n Play ‘Excited’ About LeBron James’ House Party Remake

Read full article on original website
Related
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Vivica A. Fox Says Nick Cannon Isn’t Representing ‘The Foundation of Black Families’ Amid Baby #10 News
Vivica A. Fox is calling out Nick Cannon for his unconventional take on the “foundation of Black families” amid news of his 10th baby. In a Tuesday episode of Cocktails With the Queens, Fox shared her take on Cannon’s recent announcement that he’s expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, which will make him a father of 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Loading’…Wendy Williams Gets Glammed Up For New Podcast Promo
Wendy Williams’ new podcast is “coming soon” and the famed talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new glam shot promoting her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “LOADING…#thewendyexperience #coming #soon #podcast” the post caption read. The photo was a change from...
New Teaser Unveils Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are ready to introduce fans to “a whole new world” of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS ). The celebrity dance competition show is back for season 31 with Banks and her new co-host, who happens to be the season 19 winner. With the series switching from ABC to Disney+, the trailer unveils the popular show’s magical new look and feel.
Project Runway Designer and American Girl Celebrate Harlem Renaissance With ‘Claudie’ Doll
Clothing designer Samantha Black has partnered with American Doll to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance with a new doll named “Claudie.”. The Claudie Wells doll is nine-years-old and lives in the heart of Harlem amongst artists, musicians, and other creatives. Black said that she was inspired by the Harlem Renaissance when creating the doll.
Oprah Organizes Lavish 3-Day Trip to Hawaii to Celebrate Ava DuVernay’s Big 5-0 Birthday
It pays to be good friends with Oprah Winfrey. The billionaire media mogul is sharing highlights from the lavish three-day extravaganza to celebrate Ava DuVernay’s 50th birthday. On Tuesday, Oprah Daily unveiled the start of the curated three-day soiree in Maui, Hawaii, that she organized for the Selma director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back On Rocky Ground—Chris Rock Called Out For Joke About Nicole Brown Simpson
Chris Rock received mixed support and criticism after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars following his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. But Rock’s sympathy train is coming to a stop after his recent joke about another woman, who isn’t even alive. The Spiral star came under fire this week after referencing OJ Simpson’s murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, to explain why he won’t be hosting the Academy Awards anytime soon.
NFL・
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jay-Z Slammed After Comparing Being Called ‘Capitalist’ to the N-Word
Jay-Z isn’t just a businessman; he’s a “business…man,” and he doesn’t take too kindly to being labeled a “capitalist.”. Billboard reports that the billionaire rap mogul took to Twitter Spaces on Wednesday to share insight into his professional hustle and nonstop rise in business and music. Jay, 52, spoke candidly when asked about his success in elevating fellow Black billionaires like Rihanna and Kanye West.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0