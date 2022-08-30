On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO