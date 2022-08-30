Read full article on original website
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Authorities Probe How Missing Voting Machine Got Sold on eBay
Weird stuff happens with voting machines in Michigan. Michigan State Police are investigating how a polling place device wound up for sale on eBay last month for $1,200, CNN reports. The voter assist terminal was first purchased online by an Ohio Uber driver from a Goodwill Industries thrift store in...
Morning Sun
State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death
A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Efforts to Rescue Dog on Cranberry Lake Extends to 16 Days
A Great Dane named Zaria has been surviving on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for 16 days. “Initially we got the call last Wednesday, and the dog has been on the island prior to that,” said Clare County Animal Control Officer Bob Dodson. Dodson said Zaria only traveled about 200...
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Crawford County Avalanche
Sandra Galvani
Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
Florida Man Dies After Crashing Car into Traverse City Apartment Building
A Florida man is dead after crashing his car into an apartment building in Traverse City early Thursday morning. Police say the 26-year-old was driving east on Munson Avenue at about 2 a.m. when he left the road and crashed his car into the Hawk’s Nest apartment building. There is heavy damage to the building, but no one inside was injured.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
leelanauticker.com
How it Started...How It's Going: An Invasive Eurasian Watermilfoil Update From Lake Leelanau
A team of divers and biologists from the Lake Leelanau Lake Association (LLLA) and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians (GTB) have been working tirelessly this summer controlling the potentially devastating invasive aquatic plant Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) first discovered in 2020 in Lake Leelanau. Guess what? It's...
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
traverseticker.com
Mundos Plans Next Big Expansion; More Restaurant, Retail News
On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
localsportsjournal.com
Rodruiguez leads Grand Haven to home victory over Traverse City West
Xzavier Rodruiguez three for three touchdowns and ran for three more and led the Grand Haven Buccaneers to a 49-21 victory over Traverse City West on Thursday night. Grand Haven surged to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 28-14 lead at the half. By the time...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
