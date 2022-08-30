ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Authorities Probe How Missing Voting Machine Got Sold on eBay

Weird stuff happens with voting machines in Michigan. Michigan State Police are investigating how a polling place device wound up for sale on eBay last month for $1,200, CNN reports. The voter assist terminal was first purchased online by an Ohio Uber driver from a Goodwill Industries thrift store in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death

A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Crawford County, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Sandra Galvani

Sandra Gayle Galvani, 65, of Grayling passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Sandra was born to Domenico and Eunice (Russell) Galvani on January 19, 1957 in Grayling, MI. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Libby (Chris) Rosser and RaeLeigh (Wayne) Wychopen; grandchildren, Kayla, Domenico, Andrew, Eryka and Destiny; and brothers, Domenico, Warren and Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenico and Eunice Galvani and her grandparents, Domenico & Mary Galvani and Willard & Margaret Russell. A graveside service will take place on September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Grayling, MI. A luncheon will follow and be announced.
GRAYLING, MI
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Mundos Plans Next Big Expansion; More Restaurant, Retail News

On the heels of opening two new coffee shops on West Front Street this year, Mundos Roasting & Co. is preparing for its next big move: relocating its original Boon Street headquarters to a new building at the corner of Boon and Garfield that will more than double the company’s space, allowing for expanded parking and new services including brewing classes, roastery tours, and coffee cuppings. The Ticker has an inside look at the company’s plans, plus multiple other restaurant and retail updates from across the region.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
