Life experience is so necessary. And getting a jump start on it in high school can impact your life in profound ways. Clinton Thornburg, a science teacher at Portal High School, understands these sentiments completely. So much so, that he is leading the charge in fundraising money for his science class’s 2023 spring break trip to Iceland. He notes that this experience will be one of scientific pursuits, as well as one of turning points in his students’ small-town worldview.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO