Swainsboro, GA

Williams-Johnson selected as Governor’s Teaching Fellow

Georgia Southern University Professor of Educational Research Meca Williams-Johnson, Ph.D., will serve as a member of the Governor’s Teaching Fellows (GTF) 2022-2023 cohort. “I am enthusiastic about the program opportunity,” said Williams-Johnson. “It will allow me time to ask more questions, dig deeper and measure progress in something I’ve been involved in for a long time at Georgia Southern.”
GEORGIA STATE
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
AUGUSTA, GA
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
STATESBORO, GA
Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson

Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
CLAXTON, GA
GS receives STARS Bronze rating for sustainability achievements

For the first time, Georgia Southern University has earned a STARS rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. Sustainability Programs...
STATESBORO, GA
Portal HS science teacher fundraising to help send students to Iceland

Life experience is so necessary. And getting a jump start on it in high school can impact your life in profound ways. Clinton Thornburg, a science teacher at Portal High School, understands these sentiments completely. So much so, that he is leading the charge in fundraising money for his science class’s 2023 spring break trip to Iceland. He notes that this experience will be one of scientific pursuits, as well as one of turning points in his students’ small-town worldview.
STATESBORO, GA
Ja’Mari Makai Veal

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal. Little Bubble of Joy Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal, of Pembroke, GA., born on January 13, 2022, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence.
PEMBROKE, GA
Bulloch County Schools’ educators receive awards

Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, our community, and our state. Kristen Rogers, Statesboro High School, who was elected president of Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences,. Katherine Wellman, Southeast Bulloch High School, who received the Counseling and...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern adds new online-only Professional Communication and Leadership master’s program

In a constantly changing world with new mediums for communication, it’s critical for professionals to be adaptive to the latest communication strategies. Georgia Southern University is continuing to lead the country in this digital transformation by expanding its Master of Arts (M.A.) program in Professional Communication and Leadership to online platforms.
STATESBORO, GA
Willow Hill Heritage Festival returns this weekend to celebrate school’s legacy

This weekend, the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center will celebrate the 148th anniversary of the Willow Hill School in Portal. Formerly enslaved African Americans started the school in 1874, and the school lasted through emancipation, Jim Crow segregation, and desegregation. The school was in existence for 125 years, which is the longest for any school in Bulloch County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
STATESBORO, GA
Eva Allen Pitts Iler

Mrs. Eva Allen Pitts Iler, age 90, passed away peacefully at Cedar Plantation in Metter, GA under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Eva was born on March 9th 1932 in Register, GA to the late Mr. Litt Allen and Mrs. Edna Donaldson Allen. She was raised in Bulloch County and worked as a manager at several restaurants, most of her time spent at R.J.’s in Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
