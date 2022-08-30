Read full article on original website
Williams-Johnson selected as Governor’s Teaching Fellow
Georgia Southern University Professor of Educational Research Meca Williams-Johnson, Ph.D., will serve as a member of the Governor’s Teaching Fellows (GTF) 2022-2023 cohort. “I am enthusiastic about the program opportunity,” said Williams-Johnson. “It will allow me time to ask more questions, dig deeper and measure progress in something I’ve been involved in for a long time at Georgia Southern.”
Venus Morris Griffin to speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted...
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
Educator and social media star Gerry Brooks will speak in Statesboro Sept. 6
First District RESA in Brooklet will welcome educator and social media star Gerry Brooks for a series of speaking engagements next week. The title of his presentation is Creating Positive Personal Climate and Culture in the Workplace. He will speak at Statesboro High School on Tuesday, September 6, from 9-10:30am....
Shanyla “Nyla” Tyson
Miss Shanyla Daimee Tyson, age 16 was called to eternal rest on Monday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital, Savannah, GA after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and was being reared in Claxton, GA. She was a 10th grader at Claxton High School where she was a member of the CHS Choir. She was a grade level leader for the house of Amistad.
GS receives STARS Bronze rating for sustainability achievements
For the first time, Georgia Southern University has earned a STARS rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. Sustainability Programs...
Portal HS science teacher fundraising to help send students to Iceland
Life experience is so necessary. And getting a jump start on it in high school can impact your life in profound ways. Clinton Thornburg, a science teacher at Portal High School, understands these sentiments completely. So much so, that he is leading the charge in fundraising money for his science class’s 2023 spring break trip to Iceland. He notes that this experience will be one of scientific pursuits, as well as one of turning points in his students’ small-town worldview.
Ja’Mari Makai Veal
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal. Little Bubble of Joy Infant, Ja’Mari Makai Veal, of Pembroke, GA., born on January 13, 2022, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence.
GS arts alumni return to campus to inspire the next generation of Eagles
That’s the message from Double Eagle Jean Gray Mohs, who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in painting in 2002 and later earned her Master of Fine Arts in teaching in 2008. This mantra of supporting and engaging with the community began while she was...
Georgia Southern Handles Morgan State 59-7 in Season Opener
Kyle Vantrease threw for 367 yards and tied the school record with four touchdown passes as Georgia Southern opened the Clay Helton era and the 2022 season with a 59-7 victory over Morgan State Saturday evening in Paulson Stadium. Eagles of the Game:. Vantrease completed 29 of 46 passes to...
GS President Kyle Marrero delivers a focused “State of the University” address
The bedrock of our locality. The mecca of our community. I could only be talking about one entity when it comes down to Statesboro, GA. And it’s our hometown college, Georgia Southern University!. GS kicked off its 2022-2023 school year with an enthusiastic “State of the University” address given...
Bulloch County Schools’ educators receive awards
Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, our community, and our state. Kristen Rogers, Statesboro High School, who was elected president of Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences,. Katherine Wellman, Southeast Bulloch High School, who received the Counseling and...
Chamber welcomes 30 future leaders to Youth Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed its new Youth Leadership Bulloch class on August 17 with a meet and greet at the Chamber. This year’s class includes 30 students, representing Statesboro High School, Southeast Bulloch High School, and Bulloch Academy. Youth Leadership Bulloch is a flagship program of the...
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
Georgia Southern adds new online-only Professional Communication and Leadership master’s program
In a constantly changing world with new mediums for communication, it’s critical for professionals to be adaptive to the latest communication strategies. Georgia Southern University is continuing to lead the country in this digital transformation by expanding its Master of Arts (M.A.) program in Professional Communication and Leadership to online platforms.
Willow Hill Heritage Festival returns this weekend to celebrate school’s legacy
This weekend, the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center will celebrate the 148th anniversary of the Willow Hill School in Portal. Formerly enslaved African Americans started the school in 1874, and the school lasted through emancipation, Jim Crow segregation, and desegregation. The school was in existence for 125 years, which is the longest for any school in Bulloch County.
Save the Date: Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Parade moving from Monday evening to Saturday morning
The most anticipated event of the Statesboro calendar year is right around the corner. It’s the annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair! The fair will take place from Monday October, 17, to Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro has spiced things up for its 60th anniversary and moved...
Taste of Downtown returns on Friday September 9
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host their annual Wells Fargo Advisors Taste of Downtown First Friday on September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Statesboro. This event will highlight Statesboro’s favorite restaurants inside local downtown businesses and feature live music and entertainment. Taste of Downtown...
Eva Allen Pitts Iler
Mrs. Eva Allen Pitts Iler, age 90, passed away peacefully at Cedar Plantation in Metter, GA under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Eva was born on March 9th 1932 in Register, GA to the late Mr. Litt Allen and Mrs. Edna Donaldson Allen. She was raised in Bulloch County and worked as a manager at several restaurants, most of her time spent at R.J.’s in Statesboro.
