Hypebae
Here's When Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Fashion Line
A month after announcing that she’s working on her own fashion brand, Gigi Hadid has now unveiled the official launch date of GUEST IN RESIDENCE. “ONE WEEK AWAY — my first-ever brand,” the model-turned-designer wrote on Instagram. “As a founder, creative director, and lover of all-things-cozy, I’m so happy to finally share that GUEST IN RESIDENCE officially launches September 7, 2022.”
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Hypebae
Stockholm Surfboard Club Joins Forces With Vans on First-Ever Sneaker Collab
Up-and-coming surf-inspired lifestyle brand Stockholm Surfboard Club has teamed up with Vans to showcase its first-ever sneaker collaboration. The release comes after the Swedish label’s recent partnerships with names like Byredo and longboarder Alex Knost. Together, the duo has reworked the Lampin silhouette as an ode to the ’90s....
ETOnline.com
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After First Solo Skydiving Jump
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star with nearly 100,000 followers and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist in 2017, died on Aug. 27 after her first solo skydiving jump when her main parachute failed to open in time. According to multiple reports, Tanya had taken one skydiving course, which made her...
Hypebae
HUF Drops "X-Girl x HUF Sounds" Collection
Los Angeles-based brand HUF has just revealed its X-Girl x HUF Sounds collaborative collection, paying homage to the intersection between music, fashion and sports. Founded by the iconic Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth in 1994, X-Girl is one of the first female-focused streetwear brands in an overwhelmingly male-dominated space. Celebrating...
Hypebae
Take a Look at Maje's FW22 Campaign Starring Taylor Hill
Paris-based label Maje has unveiled its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a campaign starring Taylor Hill. The plot follows the model’s inhibited daily life, captured through the lens of a paparazzi. Grounded in a playful color palette of magenta, orange and alike, the latest capsule comprises it-girl staples that...
Hypebae
Carhartt WIP Pays Homage to Its Roots With Fall/Winter Collection
Iconic American brand Carhartt WIP celebrates its storied relationship with music and skateboarding for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The campaign features a wealth of diverse faces, nodding to the label’s DNA. Front and center is Flohio, a Nigerian-born South London rapper, who initially worked with Carhartt WIP in 2017. Joining her is Tweaks, an artist known for their experimental sounds. The campaign’s cast also includes members of Carhartt WIP’s skate team across Europe, featuring Ibu Sanyang and Pepe Tirelli.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Hypebae
Bephie's Beauty Supply and Air Jordan Release Cinematic "We vs I" Short Film
Beth Birkett Gibbs, co-owner of UNION LOS ANGELES and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, brings her background as a director to a long form video celebrating her Air Jordan 7 collaboration. Narrated by Amani Ariel, a 9 year-old actor and entrepreneur, the cinematic short brings to life the campaign’s hero...
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Iyanna Reveals Her Divorce Mistakes, While Jarrette Vacations in Costa Rica
Last month not one — but two couples from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind announced their pending divorces. Iyanna McNeely recently visited the Feel in the Blank podcast and revealed one small mistake that led to tears. Since the announcement, Iyanna has begun to open up about the divorce,...
Hypebae
Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in September 2022
The start of a new month signals it’s time to clear out our Netflix queues as the streaming platform is introducing a host of new movies and TV shows, while taking away some favorites. At the top of our list is Blonde starring Cuban actor Ana de Armas who...
Hypebae
Matthew M. Williams To Drop Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slides
1017 ALYX 9SM‘s Matthew M. Williams is returning with another collaboration with the Swoosh with the release of the Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slide, which was first revealed on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway. A follow-up to their previous releases, this marks the duo’s first non-sneaker drop. Much...
Hypebae
Turns Out, New Yorkers Are Being Carded for Buying Canned Whipped Cream
A New York state law is hitting the headlines as store owners are reportedly carding customers for buying canned whipped cream. Originally, the Addabbo Bill was simply intended to curb the abuse of nitrous oxide among teenagers by restricting the sale of whipped cream chargers. “Whipped cream chargers are filled with nitrous oxide which is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’ and popularly used as an over-the-counter inhalant because of its euphoric effects” he stated in the legislative memo. However, the rules of its enforcement were widely misinterpreted, prompting retailers to require identification before purchase.
Hypebae
ASICS’ Colorful GEL-KAYANO 14 Style is for the Female Sneakerheads
ASICS is no stranger to reintroducing blasts from the past, as the brand is known for popularizing retro running shoes. With their latest silhouette, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14, ASICS wanted to blend the aesthetics of the ‘90s and early 2000s with modern elements. Embracing the current phenomenon of neutrals...
