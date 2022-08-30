ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Hypebae

Here's When Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Fashion Line

A month after announcing that she’s working on her own fashion brand, Gigi Hadid has now unveiled the official launch date of GUEST IN RESIDENCE. “ONE WEEK AWAY — my first-ever brand,” the model-turned-designer wrote on Instagram. “As a founder, creative director, and lover of all-things-cozy, I’m so happy to finally share that GUEST IN RESIDENCE officially launches September 7, 2022.”
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Hypebae

HUF Drops "X-Girl x HUF Sounds" Collection

Los Angeles-based brand HUF has just revealed its X-Girl x HUF Sounds collaborative collection, paying homage to the intersection between music, fashion and sports. Founded by the iconic Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth in 1994, X-Girl is one of the first female-focused streetwear brands in an overwhelmingly male-dominated space. Celebrating...
Hypebae

Take a Look at Maje's FW22 Campaign Starring Taylor Hill

Paris-based label Maje has unveiled its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a campaign starring Taylor Hill. The plot follows the model’s inhibited daily life, captured through the lens of a paparazzi. Grounded in a playful color palette of magenta, orange and alike, the latest capsule comprises it-girl staples that...
Hypebae

Carhartt WIP Pays Homage to Its Roots With Fall/Winter Collection

Iconic American brand Carhartt WIP celebrates its storied relationship with music and skateboarding for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The campaign features a wealth of diverse faces, nodding to the label’s DNA. Front and center is Flohio, a Nigerian-born South London rapper, who initially worked with Carhartt WIP in 2017. Joining her is Tweaks, an artist known for their experimental sounds. The campaign’s cast also includes members of Carhartt WIP’s skate team across Europe, featuring Ibu Sanyang and Pepe Tirelli.
Hypebae

Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in September 2022

The start of a new month signals it’s time to clear out our Netflix queues as the streaming platform is introducing a host of new movies and TV shows, while taking away some favorites. At the top of our list is Blonde starring Cuban actor Ana de Armas who...
Hypebae

Matthew M. Williams To Drop Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slides

1017 ALYX 9SM‘s Matthew M. Williams is returning with another collaboration with the Swoosh with the release of the Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slide, which was first revealed on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway. A follow-up to their previous releases, this marks the duo’s first non-sneaker drop. Much...
Hypebae

Turns Out, New Yorkers Are Being Carded for Buying Canned Whipped Cream

A New York state law is hitting the headlines as store owners are reportedly carding customers for buying canned whipped cream. Originally, the Addabbo Bill was simply intended to curb the abuse of nitrous oxide among teenagers by restricting the sale of whipped cream chargers. “Whipped cream chargers are filled with nitrous oxide which is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’ and popularly used as an over-the-counter inhalant because of its euphoric effects” he stated in the legislative memo. However, the rules of its enforcement were widely misinterpreted, prompting retailers to require identification before purchase.
FOOD & DRINKS

