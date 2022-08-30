A New York state law is hitting the headlines as store owners are reportedly carding customers for buying canned whipped cream. Originally, the Addabbo Bill was simply intended to curb the abuse of nitrous oxide among teenagers by restricting the sale of whipped cream chargers. “Whipped cream chargers are filled with nitrous oxide which is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’ and popularly used as an over-the-counter inhalant because of its euphoric effects” he stated in the legislative memo. However, the rules of its enforcement were widely misinterpreted, prompting retailers to require identification before purchase.

