ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 66

Lilia Navarrete
4d ago

According to the Scripture, the Son of God gave his apostles the knowledge of diferente languages so they could travel the world with God's message, if we want to bring God's word to the schools but we we are not open to everyone, that means God's word is only for English speaking people? Remember the original language that the Bible was written on wasn't English and this Country is a Country of a immigrants. What a double standard!!!

Reply(23)
10
Chad G.
4d ago

I actually like the idea of having the picture in multilpe languages - it shows that God is for all. It would also turn the intent from the organization who sent it into a positive. I would verify that the language it is sent does indeed say In God We Trust

Reply
6
Lilli Raindrop
4d ago

Governor Greg Abbott signed a law in 2021 requiring schools to display the motto if someone donated a poster of it. So it’s pick and choose-doesn’t this go against this law? 🤔

Reply
3
Related
CBS Austin

Texas School Safety Center set to begin school intruder detection audits

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Any day now, a Texas School Safety Center inspector could be visiting your student's school unbeknownst to most staff at schools across Texas' 1,200 districts. The Safety Center's director says they want parents and the community to know what the safety checks are and what they...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Rainbow, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS Austin

Program for free at-home COVID tests ends, UT expert weighs in

A complex situation is getting even more complicated as the federal government halts their free COVID-19 testing program. The website says that this is due to lack of funding from Congress. "Most of the data got now is underreported so most people get tested at home, but they are not...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Uvalde County Juvenile Department receives over $295,000 in grants

UVALDE, Texas - A grant of more than $225,000 is heading to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Juvenile Department announced Thursday. The state is awarding a $295,000 grant for a program to provide mental health care and family resources for at-risk youth. "The...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Greg Abbott, Slayer of Tampon Tax! Hero to Women Everywhere!

Thank you so so much for supporting the removal of the state sales tax from feminine hygiene products in Texas. The $0.57 back in my pocket each month really shows just how much you care about women's health in this great state. Senator Joan Huffman could not have articulated this...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Rainbows#North Texas#Arabic Language#K12#The School Board#Christian#Carroll Isd
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy