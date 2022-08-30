According to the Scripture, the Son of God gave his apostles the knowledge of diferente languages so they could travel the world with God's message, if we want to bring God's word to the schools but we we are not open to everyone, that means God's word is only for English speaking people? Remember the original language that the Bible was written on wasn't English and this Country is a Country of a immigrants. What a double standard!!!
I actually like the idea of having the picture in multilpe languages - it shows that God is for all. It would also turn the intent from the organization who sent it into a positive. I would verify that the language it is sent does indeed say In God We Trust
Governor Greg Abbott signed a law in 2021 requiring schools to display the motto if someone donated a poster of it. So it’s pick and choose-doesn’t this go against this law? 🤔
