An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO