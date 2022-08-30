Read full article on original website
E-title idea
A candidate for Illinois secretary of state says there’s still far too much paperwork and delay in that office. State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), told a news conference in Springfield Thursday his lien-and-title modernization would be similar to something he passed in the legislature. “We created the electronic filing...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two year audit from the Illinois Auditor General released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. Of the 26 compliance findings, 23 showed significant problems. Among the findings was a failure to maintain accurate and complete data.
Illinois to start offering utility bill help program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois residents can apply to receive financial help with their utility bills starting Thursday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers $300 million in support to help families pay their gas and electric bills. Illinois officials hope families experiencing hardships from inflation apply to the program. “Every Illinoisan deserves access […]
Snowbirds wanted
The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Migrants bussed from Texas to Chicago
Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food.
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Illinois gas stations to sell ethanol for two weeks
(WTVO) — Illinois has opened the biofuel market to try and prevent issues at the pump following a fire at an Indiana BP oil refinery. The fire happened a week ago and there have been no noticeable effects so far. Illinois joined other Midwest states in getting a special waiver from the federal government. It […]
Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for September 2022
The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Springfield schools on lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
It was just a BB gun
A SPRINGFIELD MAN HAS COME FORWARD TO AUTHORITIES AS THE CAUSE OF A SOFT LOCKDOWN OF SEVERAL SCHOOLS TUESDAY. THE 19-OLD’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, BUT HE ADMITTED TO BEING THE SUBJECT IN THE VIDEO OF A MAN WALKING WITH A GUN IN THE AREA OF COOK AND NEW STREETS.
Robinson Resigns From New Directions
Morgan County’s beleaguered homeless shelter is now looking for a new executive director. The New Directions Warming & Cooling Center Board of Directors announced today in a press release that Sarah Robinson has resigned as Executive Director effective September 30th. Robinson has been in the position for the past 4 years.
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
