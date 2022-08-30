Read full article on original website
Emma Chamberlain’s Smokey Cat Eye Is An Elevated Version Of Going Out Makeup
When it comes to the most stunning red carpet events, don’t count out the Venice Film Festival. While award shows like the Oscars and Grammys typically garner more buzz, the annual Italian film fest is shaping up to be one of the most glamorous gatherings of the year, especially when it comes to beauty. The stars are not afraid to take risks, while still maintaining an air of elegance that’s practically required at such an esteemed occasion. Emma Chamberlain’s smokey cat eye is a perfect example of this — dramatic and edgy but perfectly balanced with a glowy base and neutral lip.
Kehlani Managed To Fit Every Shade Of Blue Into Her New Manicure
Amid a jam-packed schedule and major international tour, it’s a wonder Kehlani ever has a moment to herself, much less time to partake in the season’s most exciting beauty trends. But the Blue Water Road singer has always had a creative eye for blending different aesthetics and styles together to create something fully their own — and that goes for everything from set design and costuming to her beauty choices. Kehlani’s stiletto nails, covered in blue glitter and shimmering rhinestones, are just one of many major beauty moments shown off by the superstar this month but it’s one of the most breathtaking.
Megan Thee Stallion Put Her Hot Girl Stamp On ‘The Rachel’ Haircut
Trends come and go, but The Rachel is forever — or so it seems. The famous hairstyle that was popularized by Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends in the ‘90s never really went away and has been making more headlines than usual lately. The recent octopus cut craze has been dubbed a modern-take take on the trend, its choppy, face-framing layers meant to mimic the silhouette of an octopus’ tentacles. Megan The Stallion’s Rachel haircut, however, puts a whole new ‘hot-girl’ spin on the nostalgic style and fans — understandably — can’t get enough.
Young Thug Offers Kanye Land in Georgia: ‘I Got Over 100 Acres. However Many You Need They’re Yours Free of Charge’
Young Thug just made a generous offer to Kanye West. On Thursday night, the incarcerated rapper took to Instagram to tell Ye that he has more than 100 acres of land in Georgia and is willing to give them all up for the Yeezy retail expansion. “@KanyeWest I got over...
Move Over Glazed Donut Nails — Unicorn Chrome Manis Are Here To Stay
It hardly seems possible but the unofficial final weekend of summer is here and it seems like everyone is rushing to get out of town one last time before the temperatures start to drop. For the beauty aficionados in the crowd, that means getting a spectacular manicure for the long weekend is most definitely in order. Fall’s biggest nail trends are all about warm and cozy colors like muted greens, rich chocolate browns, and rusty reds, but fashion-forward looks like chrome nail designs and Barbiecore pinks are also making the rounds among the sartorial set. No matter what variation on the celebrity-favorite chrome look (Hailey Bieber is a major fan) or a chic ombré is your aesthetic, there’s no shortage of nail inspiration for your upcoming travels. Even if you’re not one for a super long or dramatic nail look, celebrity nail artists are turning out some seriously swoon-worthy looks.
This Chic Yoga Outfit Makes Me Excited To Work Out
Confession: I struggled quite a bit with working out throughout the pandemic. I tried everything — virtual workouts, fancy at-home stationary bikes, scenic hikes with my pup Molly (who hates them with a fiery passion). And while I certainly had seasons of fitness-filled weeks here and there, they were inconsistent at best. In all honesty, I missed my community workouts, particularly hot yoga. Yes, for some, flowing through various poses in a 100-degree room sounds like a personal hell, for me it’s heaven on earth. So, you can imagine my surprise and delight when, just as fitness studios were opening up again, my favorite hot yoga chain (Hot 8 Yoga) opened a location walking distance from my Brentwood, California apartment. Before the studio even opened to the public, I bought an unlimited membership and stocked up on all the hot yoga outfits that would help me get my mojo back ... in style.
Should You Be Ingesting Hyaluronic Acid For Dewier Skin?
The Hailey Bieber Effect is very real. She’s not only inspiring people to get pearlescent nude manicures but also to add hyaluronic acid to their smoothies. Yup, the same ingredient in your favorite serums and moisturizers can come in a hyaluronic acid supplement form, and is also a part of the recipe for Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles alongside strawberries, coconut cream, and sea moss gel. (I’ve heard it tastes like a strawberry milkshake.)
