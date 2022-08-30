Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Issues Persist at “Rural” McLeod Co Recycling Sites
The vast majority of residents adhere to the guidelines on what can and cannot be put into recycling bins in McLeod County. However, Environmental Services Director Mark Telecky says issues seem to persist at the rural recycling bin sites. There are eight sites in McLeod County that are considered rural...
Deadly Bird Flu Returns To Minnesota
A new case has been confirmed months after is was last detected.
willmarradio.com
Efforts underway to change the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
lptv.org
Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project
The Brainerd community was invited to learn the future vision of Highway 210 and view the early design plans for the Washington Street improvement project. On Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Land Services building in Brainerd, the public had an in-person opportunity to ask questions and see new developed Highway 210 plans, designed over the last two years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Sauk Rapids man killed in farming accident
A Sauk Rapids man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital. It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the...
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash involving a car colliding with a power pole. The crash location was at 38212 County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township, approximately 2.5 miles east of the City of Sauk Centre. Teresa Forcier, 37, of Sauk Centre,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in collision with sweet corn truck in Brooten
(Brooten MN-) A Pennock man was hurt in a crash involving a semi loaded with sweet corn in Brooten Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday 43-year-old Jason Arends was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue in Brooten when he went through a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi going eastbound on Roe Street. Arends was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak
The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News. Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Clear Lake, Minnesota last week. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey J. Grewell, 48, of St. Cloud was...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
fox9.com
Man dies after falling from farming equipment in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - A 76-year-old man died after falling off a ladder on the side of a piece of farming equipment in Stearns County on Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical emergency at 4:03 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township, about 3 miles north of the City of Melrose.
annandaleadvocate.com
From Clearwater to big stage
Twelve-year-old Maddie Helget used to sit on the couch in Clearwater and dream. She would dream of what many young girls her age dream of …high school, college, a career she loved, perhaps marriage and someday children of her own. Maddie’s mom, Cori, would join her on the couch and together they would dream. Their favorite movie to watch? “Dreamer.” The summer before her freshman year of high school, Maddie and her mom decided to give the pageant world a try.
knuj.net
Fatal Crash On Highway 7
Two people from Montevideo were killed in a head on crash on Highway 7, Thursday morning just west of Silver Lake in Mcleod County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo, was west bound on highway 7, when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by 54 year old Marsha Angela Schmidt of Danube. Herrera was killed along with passenger, 21 year old Fanny Perez of Montevideo. A two year old passenger from Montevideo was transported by Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Schmidt and passenger 55 year old Marcia Jean Schmidt were transported to the Hutchinson Hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting the State Patrol was the Mcleod County Sherriff office, Allina and Silver Lake Ambulance and the Silver Lake Fire department.
