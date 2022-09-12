'We Will Miss Serving You': Islandia Eatery Closes After 18 Years In Business

A restaurant has closed after serving customers on Long Island for nearly two decades.

Thai Angel, located at 1812 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, officially closed on Saturday, Aug. 20, the owners announced on the restaurant's website.

"After 18 years, we will be closing our door on August 20, 2022," the announcement reads. "Thank you for being a part of our Thai Angel family. We will miss serving you!"

The owners said they planned to auction the restaurant's imported items and décor on Monday, Aug. 29.

"So sad they are closing!!" Morgan J. wrote in a Yelp review. "I'll follow them wherever they go. Delicious, family run, every dish is tasty. I'm waiting outside rn before they open to pick up lunch to go. Best Thai in Suffolk!! I pray they find a great new location."