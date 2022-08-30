ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Lieutenant suspended for late-night sex with woman at fire station

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ED60r_0hbRsyPQ00
Pompano Beach Fire Station No. 11 Anne GeggisStaff/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue lieutenant has been suspended without pay for two months after he acknowledged having sex with a woman at the fire station while on duty, city records show.

Lt. Travis Darrisaw’s suspension will last through October, according to city records released Monday. He was hired to the agency in 2015 and is paid $83,075 a year. According to city records, Darrisaw admitted to having the encounter with the woman at the station. He apologized to his agency, saying he prayed he could keep his job, and he wished he had used better judgment.

He could not be reached for comment on Monday, and a union representative also could not be reached for comment.

“Your actions are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” warned Chief Chad Brocato in a memo dated Aug. 10. The lieutenant violated several department rules of “conduct unbecoming,” according to records.

Investigators say the incident happened one night in May, at the beachside Fire Station 11, in his sleeping quarters “when the other firefighters in the station were sleeping.”

Later, the woman, who he had met through an app, told him that “if he liked his job” she’d need to be paid, or else, and she sent him a picture of himself dressing in his room, according to the city’s review. The investigation included interviewing the lieutenant.

Darrisaw “panicked,” so he told a sheriff’s deputy who was in his patrol car outside the station what was happening, according to records. The woman called him while he was in the parking lot, and he put the call on speaker so some of his subsequent telephone call with the woman, including conversations about money, was recorded on the deputy’s bodycam video.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008. Follow on Twitter@LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What life is like on death row: Possible future for Parkland school killer

The two prisons that house men on Florida’s death row stand on a pleasant two-lane road that runs past farms and cow pastures about 30 miles north of Gainesville. Union Correctional Institution and Florida State Prison, low-rise complexes surrounded by fences, razor-wire and flat open fields, are the most likely destinations for Nikolas Cruz if a jury sentences the confessed Parkland school ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 51: Mother was concerned about ‘what is wrong with him’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 51 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Fire Rescue#Lieutenant#Violent Crime
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers

A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘If it had wings, he could fly it’: Man who died in Pompano Beach crash was long-time pilot

The lone pilot who died in a plane crash miles off Pompano Beach has been identified by family as David Fogarty, of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Fogarty’s single-engine Cessna 172 crashed about 15 miles off the beach on Aug. 18. U.S. Coast Guard Southeast officials recovered his body later that day. He took off from Pompano Beach Airpark about 9:30 that morning and crashed into the water about 10:15 ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
CBS Miami

Man, woman found shot dead on Brickell sidewalk

MIAMI - Miami Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after witnesses reported two dead bodies on a sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment building in Brickell Wednesday night.According to investigators, several calls were made to 9-1-1 around 9:20 pm about a person shot near SOMA at Brickell Apartments along SW 12th Street and 2nd Ave. When authorities arrived they found a man and a woman lying on the ground on the sidewalk outside of the apartment building.CBS4 spoke to a man who says he heard the gunshots and went to his balcony, where he saw two children, between the ages...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy