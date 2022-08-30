Read full article on original website
Sweden, Finland to Offer Liquidity Guarantees to Energy Firms
STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to energy companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden plans...
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
Ukraine's Naftogaz Hopes to Supply Europe With Gas for Next Heating Season - CEO
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned energy company Naftogaz is working hard to increase natural gas production, and could supply gas to European countries in time for next year's heating season, chief executive Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters. Russia's Ukraine invasion on Feb. 24 and its curbing of gas supplies to Germany...
India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
Italy's Meloni Warns of Broader Risks Posed by Ukraine Conflict
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to lead a new Italian government with two parties once close to Moscow, warned on Sunday of the risk posed to Western nations by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it the "tip of the iceberg" in a struggle for influence. "If Ukraine falls...
EU's Michel to Discuss Energy on Qatar Trip This Week - Qatari Official
DOHA (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will hold talks with major gas producer Qatar on Europe's energy crisis during a visit to Doha this week, a Qatari government official said on Sunday. Michel is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday, according to his official schedule. European governments have...
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Energy War as West Caps Russian Oil Price, Moscow Keeps Gas Pipe Shut
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia's state-controlled energy...
Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine
(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
U.S. Agents Search New York Properties Linked to Sanctioned Russian Oligarch -NBC
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agents on Thursday searched New York properties linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned billionaire Russian oligarch, NBC New York reported, as Washington seeks to use sanctions and property seizures to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine. A Reuters witness observed FBI...
U.S. Equity Fund Outflows Jump on Rate Hike Fears
(Reuters) - U.S. equity funds witnessed a surge in capital outflows in the week to Aug 31 on concerns that the Federal Reserve's tough stance to break persistently high inflation would drag the economy into recession. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded $10.19 billion worth of U.S. equity funds,...
Argentina's VP Kirchner Unharmed in Point-Blank Attempted Shooting
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner escaped unharmed on Thursday after a man fired a loaded gun at her that failed to go off inches from her head. The attack, which the economy minister called an assassination attempt, comes at a time of acute political and...
Ecuador Begins Regularization Process for Thousands of Venezuelan Migrants
QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador on Thursday began a year-long regularization process for thousands of Venezuelan migrants who are undocumented or lack visas or a legal right to stay in the country. Thousands of Venezuelans have entered Ecuador in recent years, fleeing the economic crisis in their country. Many of them...
Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Attempt to Seize Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday. The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a...
Mexico Denounces Attack on Argentina VP, Hails Her 'Miraculous' Escape
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting on Thursday of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying she had had a "miraculous" escape. The incident, which Argentina's economy minister called an assassination attempt, occurred Thursday evening near Fernandez de Kirchner's home,...
