Bitcoin Friday Sept. 2 chart alert—Prices still pausing
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday. Quieter and sideways trading...
Stocks, Bitcoin to fall as Fed raises rates and 'inflicts pain' - Alfonso Peccatiello
Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass, is back to discuss the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, and its effects on risk assets like stocks and Bitcoin. He also weighs in on Europe's ongoing energy crisis with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News.
Cryptos trade flat as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen
Data from TradingView shows that after climbing higher throughout the early trading hours on Friday to hit a...
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will 'inflict pain' to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank's resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
Trust in cryptos remains high despite the onset of a crypto winter
The survey, conducted by an independent research firm that polled 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries,...
Asian countries zero in on developing the Metaverse and regulating crypto advertising
The proposal from Eun-ah was supported by numerous other National Assembly members, according to reports from local media.
