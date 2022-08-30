Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
September is National Preparedness Month
Are you prepared to protect the life you’ve built?. (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48% of Americans do not have emergency supplies. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of being prepared for disasters and being resilient.
wktn.com
Carcass Show of Champions
Hardin County – Have you ever wondered how well the grand and reserve champion fair animals will grade out on the rail?. The OSU Extension office is announcing that the 2022 Hardin County Fair Carcass Show of Champions will be held in-person at Jenkins Meats, 670 E. Marion Street, Mt. Victory on Monday, September 19 starting at 6:00 pm.
wktn.com
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month
COLUMBUS – A recent national study by Life Happens found that half of the population is financially unprepared in the event that a family’s primary wage earner was to pass away. The study revealed that 10 percent of people would experience financial strain in one week and 44 percent of people within six months.
wktn.com
Average Gas Prices Edge Higher Around the Region for Labor Day Weekend
As you hit the roads over Labor Day weekend, you will be paying a little more for gasoline than you did to start the week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.57 a gallon, compared to $3.50 this past Monday. That is the lowest average price in our region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Patrol’s Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones Promoted to Superintendent During Official Ceremony
Columbus – Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones was ceremoniously promoted to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s highest rank on August 12 by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath. Colonel Jones will serve as the 20th superintendent of the Patrol. He succeeds former superintendent, Colonel Richard...
Comments / 2