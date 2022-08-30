ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released names of the Bay County woman killed last weekend and her alleged killer, who was shot and killed by a responding sheriff deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
City
Reese, MI
County
Tuscola County, MI
Tuscola County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff looking for repeated catalytic converter thieves

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two people accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Fenton. Investigators say the two suspects stole at least nine catalytic converters. The sheriff's office says that while the video quality isn't great, they're hoping the public can...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting

The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court

An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters. “These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
FENTON, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash

JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County

Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
SAGINAW, MI

