WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
abc12.com
WNEM
Sheriff: Missing Gratiot Co. man found safe
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff says that a man missing since Friday has been found safe. 72-year-old Carl Bradburn went missing from the Ithaca AFC home. He was wearing a t-shirt and bleu sweatpants. The Gratiot County Sheriff said in a Facebook post they were grateful for...
WNEM
Police trying to ID person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are asking for your help as they try to identify a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. The incident happened at Don’s Diner, located at 3833 Corunna Road in Flint, about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 30. Anyone that can...
abc12.com
Saginaw City Councilman hit with baseball bat after dispute on couple's property
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A dispute allegedly ended with a man hitting a Saginaw City Councilman with a baseball bat. The man was arrested and later released from jail after the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to issue criminal charges at this time. Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores lives on...
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
abc12.com
wsgw.com
Eugene Pratt released from Genesee County Jail on tether
FLINT, MI – Genesee County Sheriff’s Office officials have said that a former school administrator, principal and teacher at multiple Genesee County schools has been released from jail on tether. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, although additional charges may...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of raping child bound over to circuit court
An 18-year-old man accused of raping a child in Pontiac will face an Oakland County Circuit judge for three felony charges. Kevin Dwayne Wilson is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, first-degree and second-degree, involving a victim under the age of 13. He was arraigned on the charges in May for the alleged offenses occurring Jan. 15.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters. “These suspects have stolen at least nine catalytic converters from vehicles at numerous businesses in Fenton Township. They need to be identified ASAP. Can you help,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
WNEM
State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
abc12.com
4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
abc12.com
abc12.com
WNEM
Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
Detroit News
Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody
A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
Man who scared woman to death seeks clemency in 1984 Beecher murder
FLINT, MI – A Mt. Morris Township man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for scaring a woman to death during a 1984 home invasion may have a chance to see the light of day outside a state prison after all. John Eric Aslin, who has...
