adastraradio.com
SC’s Troyer inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame
STERLING, Kan. – Team accolades are nothing new for Sterling College Forensics Coach, Ken Troyer. He was recently honored for his individual accomplishments as a coach by being inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. “Congratulations to Ken Troyer...
Dragon Women Second; Larson 5th at Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com)- Backed by the eighth-fastest time in course history by freshman Serenity Larson, the Hutchinson Community College women’s cross country team placed second in the season-opening 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Classic on Thursday night at Fun Valley. Larson ran a Blue Dragon-debut time of 18 minutes, 21.92...
Dragons Sweep Cloud County, Friends JV
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 13-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team showed some resiliency after a tough league loss on Wednesday night with a pair of sweeps on Friday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons hit .326 and had 10 service aces in a 25-18, 25-16, 26-18 Jayhawk...
Sterling Starts Strong, Rolls by Remington
STERLING, Kan. – The last two seasons have been a struggle for Sterling, but Friday’s season opener brought out hope for a revival of Black Bears football. Behind 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Zane Farney, Sterling – which won three games in the last two seasons – started the season strong with a 40-14 win over Remington.
Nickerson Starts New Era with Convincing Win
LYONS, Kan. – Nickerson ended last season with a positive by winning its only game of the season. This season, the Panthers had some optimism with a new era starting under coach Taylor Bauman, and they kept the momentum going with a dominant 28-0 win Friday at Lyons. The...
Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
Trinity Knocks Off Perennial Power Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic football team may have announced its presence to the rest of Class 1A Friday. Taking on perennial power Sedgwick, a 1A semifinalist last season, Trinity was trying to shake off a rare losing season last season, as the Celtics went 4-5. But with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, Trinity showed what it could be capable of this season by beating Sedgwick 24-18 on Friday in Sedgwick.
MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central
BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to Induct Three
HUTCHINSON, Ks. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
EnvistaCares Challenge Highlights United Way of Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Envista Credit Union is pleased to announce that it will highlight United Way of Reno County through the EnvistaCares Challenge during the month of September. The EnvistaCares Challenge includes a challenge grant, media and marketing package, and an organizational storytelling video. Through the challenge grant, Envista...
Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood
Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood, 84, formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in Splendora, TX. He was retired from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections and was the print shop supervisor at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory in Hutchinson. He also worked for Kittell Printing in McPherson and owned and operated his own print shop in McPherson with son, Jimmy, Jr.
Technique Manufacturing Receives Small Business Award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Technique Manufacturing began in 1990 with 6 employees. In 1994, Ted Robinson came to Technique to take a position with the plan to become the future owner. Ted’s early responsibilities included helping bridge the gap between sales and production to help with efficiency of the business. By 1996, Ted was a 50% shareholder and in 2019 took over as 100% owner, just before the pandemic began.
Individual Tickets Now on Sale for Annual TECH Gala
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A select number of individual tickets and reserved tables are on sale now for TECH’s largest fundraising event of the year – the TECH Gala. Held on November 19th at Memorial Hall in Hutchinson, the evening will feature live and silent auctions, heavy ho d’oeuvres, complimentary drinks, and live music. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event program beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Reno County Health Department Temporarily Pausing COVID-19 Boosters
Reno County, Kan. – The Reno County Health Department is pausing booster vaccinations until the new bivalent Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive. The shipment is expected sometime during the week of September 12. Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine...
Hutchinson Police Respond to Shots Fired, 2 Arrested on Aggravated Assault and Burglary Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday afternoon, officers with the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to 1417 Katie drive in reference to a disturbance and a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim with facial injuries and apparent broken bones and evidence that her apartment door was forced open.
