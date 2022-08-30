ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQS SUV will be too luxuriously priced for US federal tax credits

Spoiler alert: A week after announcing the first EQS SUV models began rolling off its US assembly lines, Mercedes-Benz has finally shared what starting price and trims consumers can expect to see. Although this all-electric SUV and its battery components will be built on US soil, its price tag will prevent US customers from qualifying for federal tax credits. Shocking.
INCOME TAX
electrek.co

Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Ford EV sales soar 307% in August as automaker clinches second place in US market

Ford has poured significant effort into converting its fleet to electric, and it’s paying off big time. America’s best-selling automaker continues seeing strong demand for its EV models as sales grew another 307% in August. Henry Ford revolutionized the industry, introducing the first moving assembly line in 1913...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?

Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

X Shore 1 unveiled, drastically reducing electric boat pricing

Swedish electric boat maker X Shore has just unveiled its latest electric boat model, the X Shore 1. The new electric boat is designed to significantly reduce prices in the expensive electric boat industry. The number of models available in the electric boating industry has expanded significantly in the last...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
electrek.co

The best Labor Day electric bike deals to save hundreds of dollars on an e-bike

Electric bicycles are one of the most fun and effective alternative transportation methods in existence. And this Labor Day you can save big on a new electric bicycle from many of the leading manufacturers. Summer may be coming to a close but it’s not over yet! Check out these awesome e-bike deals to get rolling on your own electric bicycle at a steep discount!
BICYCLES

