Mercedes-Benz all-electric EQS SUV will be too luxuriously priced for US federal tax credits
Spoiler alert: A week after announcing the first EQS SUV models began rolling off its US assembly lines, Mercedes-Benz has finally shared what starting price and trims consumers can expect to see. Although this all-electric SUV and its battery components will be built on US soil, its price tag will prevent US customers from qualifying for federal tax credits. Shocking.
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
Ford EV sales soar 307% in August as automaker clinches second place in US market
Ford has poured significant effort into converting its fleet to electric, and it’s paying off big time. America’s best-selling automaker continues seeing strong demand for its EV models as sales grew another 307% in August. Henry Ford revolutionized the industry, introducing the first moving assembly line in 1913...
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Tesla looks to hire ‘high volume’ recruiters in Quebec as rumors of a factory ramp up
Tesla is looking to hire “high volume” recruiters to operate in Quebec, Canada, as rumors that the automaker is looking to establish a factory in the region are ramping up. Tesla Canada Factory. Over the past few months, we have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been...
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
Tesla ramps up hiring for ‘Semi Service Program’ ahead of first electric truck deliveries
Tesla is ramping up hiring for its “Semi Service Program” to service its upcoming Tesla Semi electric truck ahead of the first customer deliveries. After years of delays, Elon Musk finally confirmed that Tesla Semi electric trucks with 500 miles of range are going to be shipping to customers by the end of the year.
Polestar (PSNY) reports $1 billion revenue halfway through 2022 while on track to deliver 50k EVs
According to a recent revenue report, EV automaker Polestar brought in over $1 billion in revenue in the first half of 2022. That’s nearly 100% growth compared to the first half of 2021, offering further evidence that Polestar is poised to become a major contender in the EV market.
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro launched as latest storm-beating, gas-generator killer
Jackery has just launched its latest portable power station and solar panel kit, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a major update to the original Jackery 1000, which I had the chance to test last year. The new solar generator marks major...
Rivian update includes ‘Camp Mode’ for leveling your EV and lighting a campsite
After teasing a new “Camp Mode” feature earlier this week, Rivian has rolled out its latest software update to include the new function along with a bunch of cool features to try out during the long holiday weekend. Check it out footage from Rivian below. Since its inception,...
X Shore 1 unveiled, drastically reducing electric boat pricing
Swedish electric boat maker X Shore has just unveiled its latest electric boat model, the X Shore 1. The new electric boat is designed to significantly reduce prices in the expensive electric boat industry. The number of models available in the electric boating industry has expanded significantly in the last...
The best Labor Day electric bike deals to save hundreds of dollars on an e-bike
Electric bicycles are one of the most fun and effective alternative transportation methods in existence. And this Labor Day you can save big on a new electric bicycle from many of the leading manufacturers. Summer may be coming to a close but it’s not over yet! Check out these awesome e-bike deals to get rolling on your own electric bicycle at a steep discount!
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
