Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SDSU drops Stadium Opener to Arizona
On a hot Labor Day Weekend Saturday, 34,046 San Diegans and Aztecs fans showed out to watch San Diego State host the Arizona Wildcats in the first ever event in the new facility in Mission Valley. University of Arizona beat San Diego State 38-20.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Friendly fire: Arizona suffers embarrassing blunder as punter kicks into teammate
Arizona suffered a tremendous blunder on Saturday in its game against San Diego State, as the Wildcats gave up a touchdown late in the third quarter to make the game 31-17. Kyle Ostendorp suffered the bad punt, as he was backed up in his own end zone, and booted the ball into the left arm of Josh Donovan.
SDSU Aztecs Football | A look back at 100 seasons of stadiums
SAN DIEGO — As the San Diego State Aztecs enter their 100th football season with the new Snapdragon Stadium, we take a look back at all the home stadiums they played in over the years. When San Diego State first started playing football, their home games were at Balboa...
Snapdragon Stadium set to open for first time for Aztecs’ season opener
The San Diego State University Aztecs will take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday for their inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego Channel
Game day at Snapdragon Stadium: What you need to know before heading out
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s finally game day in San Diego as the Aztecs take on the Arizona Wildcats at the inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m. Parking. Parking lots open five...
SDSU confirms first Mpox case in off-campus student
San Diego State University on Thursday confirmed its first case of Mpox in an off-campus student.
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
San Diego teen says Coronado High School staff bullied and harassed her for protesting against the mask mandate
CORONADO, Calif. — A junior at Coronado High School says teachers and administrators bullied and harassed her for six weeks as she protested the district's mask mandate, eventually forcing her to transfer high schools. In a new lawsuit, the girl and her mother, Nicole Ward, say Coronado Unified and...
RELATED PEOPLE
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
'Priceless' item disappears after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash
'Priceless' item disappears from car, tow yard after beloved volleyball coach dies in I-805 crash near Home Avenue.
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
San Diego surgeon pleads guilty to taking bribes from former Long Beach hospital owner
A San Diego neurosurgeon could face jail time after he pleaded guilty to accepting millions in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-closed Long Beach hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
MedPage Today
A Trauma Team's Nightmare: Six Border Wall-Fall Patients in Six Hours
Eighteen miles north of the San Diego border with Mexico, doctors with the Scripps Mercy trauma service looked at the clock. When it struck midnight on September 1, it would again be their turn to receive migrants who fell off the border wall while trying to climb over into the U.S.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community.
easttexasradio.com
Man Sentenced In Health Care Kickback Conspiracy
TEXARKANA, Texas: U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston says his court sentenced a Coronado, California, man to federal prison for conspiring to commit health care kickbacks. A jury found Vincent Marchetti, Jr., 58, guilty by a jury on Dec. 16, 2021, following a month-long trial. He was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III, on Aug. 30, 2022.
Shawarma Guys Looks to Expand San Diego Footprint
The Mediterranean food-truck hit makes its way to Mira Mesa
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 1