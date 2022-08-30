ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders trade starting CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals for conditional late round pick

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmhDr_0hbRiZbv00

We knew some craziness was incoming for the Raiders with the new staff in place, and they aren’t disappointing in that regard. The latest has the Raiders trading three-year starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals.

The compensation isn’t much. Just a conditional sixth round pick.

Mullen was the team’s pick at 40 overall in the 2019 draft. He got the starting job at outside cornerback midway through his rookie season and held onto it through last season.

Injuries have been an issue for Mullen of late. He had two stints on injured reserve last season and missed most of the offseason and training camp.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals reveal how they will use Jessie Bates and Dax Hill together

It was only a matter of time before the Cincinnati Bengals had Dax Hill and Jessie Bates on the field together. Bates, as expected, returned to the team from his franchise tag holdout early enough to be ready for Week 1. That formality out of the way, the attention now turns to how defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo might use Hill, Bates and Vonn Bell in a rotation — or on the field together.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Raiders#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways now that the Patriots' roster is settled

The football season hasn’t even arrived yet, but the madness, particularly from a personnel perspective, has already started for the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team had to beat the deadline for trimming their 80-man roster down to 53 players, and then Wednesday was the deadline to get in waiver claims for practice squad players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kalil Pimpleton says he'll do whatever it takes to help Giants

The New York Giants added an interesting player to their practice squad this week in former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton. Pimpleton was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan by the Lions this spring and was waived during final roster cuts last week. While at training camp, his exploits were captured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, of whom the Lions were the subjects this summer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos make another change to 53-man roster

This is why “initial” is emphasized when NFL teams release initial 53-man rosters after cuts each August. The Denver Broncos released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and it has already seen multiple changes. After bringing back two players and placing two players on injured reserve yesterday, the Broncos made another change on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy