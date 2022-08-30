Raiders trade starting CB Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals for conditional late round pick

We knew some craziness was incoming for the Raiders with the new staff in place, and they aren’t disappointing in that regard. The latest has the Raiders trading three-year starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals.

The compensation isn’t much. Just a conditional sixth round pick.

Mullen was the team’s pick at 40 overall in the 2019 draft. He got the starting job at outside cornerback midway through his rookie season and held onto it through last season.

Injuries have been an issue for Mullen of late. He had two stints on injured reserve last season and missed most of the offseason and training camp.