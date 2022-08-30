ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Roads connect people to each other and the world, and the United States is full of them. They serve an important function in our day-to-day lives, from grocery shopping to school and work commutes. And who can forget road trips ? Most people love cruising down a winding interstate, taking in the gorgeous views, unique landmarks , and neighboring towns.

There are some roads, however, that are known for terrible maintenance, car accidents, and even numerous deaths.

To keep drivers aware of these concerning roads, Earn Spend Live found each state's most treacherous roads and highways.

"We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable," according to the website.

Researchers say the most dangerous road in Washington is Interstate 5 . They explain:

"The I-5 is the main highway running along the west coast of the United States. The North-South highway travels through Washington, Oregon and the entire coast of California, yet Washington has the greatest number of fatal crashes. The I-5 in Washington has 26 fatalities every year. There were 245 crashes altogether from 2008 through 2017 and 258 fatalities in total."

Check out the full study on Earn Spend Live .

