“I love the spirit of New Orleans in that everybody wants the city to succeed.”. Serving the residents and businesses of New Orleans for over a century, Fidelity Bank operates with a mission of being “Here For Good,” a three-part undertaking that involves giving back to the community, making decisions that support long-term commitment, and taking a consultative approach to meeting clients’ goals. A one-billion-dollar bank with 17 branch locations, Fidelity also makes the dream of home ownership possible for thousands of locals each year through its mortgage division, NOLA Lending Group.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO