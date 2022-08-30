Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com
Company Installs EV Chargers at Four Seasons Hotel
NEW ORLEANS — Smart Charge America, an Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle charging installation company, has installed nine Tesla Level 2 EV chargers at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. The installation in the hotel’s parking garage includes five of Tesla’s new Universal J1772 EV Level 2 chargers and four...
bizneworleans.com
Ronald McDonald House Seeking Local Artwork
NEW ORLEANS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana is calling on local artists to donate inspirational works that can be displayed at the new facility being built on the campus of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. RMHC-SLA said it is in need of more than 70 pieces...
bizneworleans.com
Kali and Sushila Mukherjee Trading Lab Opens at UNO
NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:. University of New Orleans officials celebrated the opening of the Kali and Sushila Mukherjee Trading Lab on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and reception. The lab, located in Kirschman Hall that is home to the College of Business Administration, is designed to give students real-world experienced in portfolio management.
bizneworleans.com
Chris Ferris
“I love the spirit of New Orleans in that everybody wants the city to succeed.”. Serving the residents and businesses of New Orleans for over a century, Fidelity Bank operates with a mission of being “Here For Good,” a three-part undertaking that involves giving back to the community, making decisions that support long-term commitment, and taking a consultative approach to meeting clients’ goals. A one-billion-dollar bank with 17 branch locations, Fidelity also makes the dream of home ownership possible for thousands of locals each year through its mortgage division, NOLA Lending Group.
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
bizneworleans.com
Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names
NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
bizneworleans.com
Scott & Michelle Lovitt, PharmD
Tucked away on a neighborhood street in Metairie, Audubon Care Homes’ Dreyfous House is providing a new caliber of residential assisted living (RAL). After witnessing his grandmother’s quality of life vastly improve in a small assisted living community, Scott Lovitt, PharmD and his wife Michelle founded Audubon Care Homes. Creating a true home-like, resident-centered environment, Scott and Michelle put an end to the anxiety and guilt families experience surrounding their loved one’s care.
bizneworleans.com
NOLA Coalition Announces Youth Master Plan Grants
NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has announced the 2022 Youth Master Plan Grant opportunity to expand and deepen services for the city’s young people. The online application process will open on Sept. 7. The coalition is a new group of nearly 400 nonprofits, civic organizations and businesses...
bizneworleans.com
YLC Seeking Role Models and Board Members
Young Leadership Council is seeking nominations for its 2023 Role Model Awards — and applications to join its board of directors. The YLC is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic organization that develops young professionals into leaders through community projects. It is composed of early- to mid-career adults (ages 21-42) interested in developing their leadership skills while bettering their community.” The organization provides leadership training and hands-on experience in volunteer-led community projects.
