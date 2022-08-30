Deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash in NW Harris County on FM 1960, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northwest Harris County at west FM 1960 at Wunderlich Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a motorcycle hit an SUV. The rider was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of FM 1960 are currently shut down. It's unclear how long they will remain closed.

Authorities did not release additional details on the crash.

