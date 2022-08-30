Governor DeSantis Warns Floridians Not to Plan on Low Gas Prices

LIVE OAK -- At an appearance in Live Oak, Governor DeSantis warns Floridians, don't expect prices at the pump to stay down.

He says Europeans are expecting a tightening of supplies during the winter months. "Most people looking at it in the United States are looking at (gas prices) to go back up by the end of the year," DeSantis said.

DeSantis says the Biden administration is doing nothing to increase supplies or production.

A statewide gas tax holiday begins in October and runs a month. DeSantis noted that the Biden administration never offered a federal gas tax holiday as a possibility.

The governor went to the small North Florida town to present a $1.9 million check for infrastructure. The money is intended to bring water service to a 500-acre industrial park. DeSantis says bringing industrial facilities to rural communities is a big part of his overall plan to help those parts of the state. DeSantis asserts that he is the only governor in recent memory to visit all 67 counties.

DeSantis also gave the audience some of his most popular riffs on COVID lockdowns, the border and the White House. He drew loud cheers from the Live Oak audience when referencing his recent suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren over letters he signed on abortion law enforcement and enforcement of a potential law against gender assignment procedures.

