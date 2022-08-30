ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania

By Caitlyn Shelton, Sydney Kalich
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYfGt_0hbRgWSg00

( NewsNation ) —  President Joe Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan , specifically gun safety in America.

Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns ; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear court backlogs and improve pretrial supervision of criminal cases; and invest in recruiting and training 100,000 additional police officers for community policing over the next five years.

The White House said Biden will use his Tuesday visit to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to restore a ban on assault-style weapons. Both parties worked together in a rare effort to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at Wilkes University at 3:15 p.m. local time. NewsNation will live stream the article in the player above.

Biden’s visit to the university was rescheduled from his original visit date in July after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mississippi water crisis leads to state of emergency

Following his remarks in Wilkes-Barre, Biden is slated to deliver a prime-time address Thursday in Philadelphia. The president will speak on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” while outside Independence Hall.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House told The Associated Press. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden’s speech at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre comes as Democrats try to blunt Republican efforts to use concern about crime to their advantage in the midterms, which are two months away.

It’s a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Election Local#Guns#Crime#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republicans#Wilkes University#Newsnation
YourErie

Thousands of Pennsylvanians can be pardoned from marijuana-related convictions

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman have announced efforts to pardon Pennsylvanians with certain minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions.  During the month of September, the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project (Sept. 1-30). “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Trump, Oz, and Mastriano held rally in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Donald Trump, Dr. Oz, and Doug Mastriano all came together to hold the “Save America Rally” Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The event was held about 10 minutes away from where President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre just four days prior. The event featured speeches […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment

Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

All 4,000 beagles now removed from mass breeding facility

(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
YourErie

Runaway semi rolls across I-90 off ramp, blocks traffic

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A runaway semi rolled across an I-90 off ramp in Erie County, blocking traffic early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police Girard reported Friday that a 35-year-old driver of a 2018 Kenworth T680 (semi truck) stopped along the I-90 eastbound off ramp at exit 6 (East Springfield; Albion) in Springfield Township, Erie County, on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy