anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
NBC Washington
Top 10 Beaches Within Driving Distance of DC
No, Waikiki isn't on this list. We're looking at the best beaches within an easy(ish) drive of the D.C. metro area. The best public beaches near D.C., Maryland and Virginia have soft sand, waterparks, amusement parks, water sports, movies on the beach — there's something for every traveler. Get ready to vacuum the sand out of your car!
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
FOX43.com
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week
Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends
Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
