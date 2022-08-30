ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NBC Washington

Top 10 Beaches Within Driving Distance of DC

No, Waikiki isn't on this list. We're looking at the best beaches within an easy(ish) drive of the D.C. metro area. The best public beaches near D.C., Maryland and Virginia have soft sand, waterparks, amusement parks, water sports, movies on the beach — there's something for every traveler. Get ready to vacuum the sand out of your car!
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX43.com

An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
MARYLAND STATE
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

The ‘Bar Rescue’ Guy Is Opening A Tavern In D.C. This Week

Host of the television show Bar Rescue, expert beer-pourer, and self-described “thought leader” Jon Taffer will cut the ribbon on his first D.C. restaurant alongside a number of city officials Thursday. Humbly dubbed Taffer’s Tavern, the “quintessential neighborhood pub,” will operate out of the old Penn Commons space...
RESTAURANTS
DCist

DCist Recommends: 12 Things To Do Before Summer Ends

Sometimes it feels like you blink and summer is already over. But while Labor Day might technically mark the end of the season, any D.C.-area resident worth their salt knows that September signals the beginning of the very best weeks for warm weather activities, just as August humidity tapers off and the mosquitos cease their feeding frenzy.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
VIRGINIA STATE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
CATONSVILLE, MD
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE

