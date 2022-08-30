ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Paradise Ocean Club In Hampton Permanently Closing

HAMPTON-A popular entertainment spot along the waterfront at Fort Monroe in Hampton is closing. Paradise Ocean Club announced that it will permanently close after Labor Day. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
HAMPTON, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting

Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Fire Damages Multiple Businesses At Shopping Center In Hampton

HAMPTON-Multiple businesses were damaged this week in a fire that broke out at a shopping center in Hampton. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. Pembroke Avenue shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, August 31, for reports of a commercial structure fire. The blaze caused damage to Anna’s Pizza...
HAMPTON, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Dran’s Heating & A/C Expanding, Rebranding Its Business

NEWPORT NEWS—Dran’s Heating & A/C will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 20 beginning at noon, to celebrate the grand opening of the expansion and rebranding of the business. The company is adding electricians to its staff and will now be known as Dran’s HVAC & Electrical.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

