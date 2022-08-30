Read full article on original website
Paradise Ocean Club In Hampton Permanently Closing
HAMPTON-A popular entertainment spot along the waterfront at Fort Monroe in Hampton is closing. Paradise Ocean Club announced that it will permanently close after Labor Day. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe to close permanently after National Park Service ends lease renewal negotiations
In a post on social media, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, Baxter Simmons, stated that the National Park Service ended lease renewal negotiations "without cause."
Over 60 roads and streets in Henrico will get speed limit changes
In the coming months, dozens of streets and roads around Henrico County will have their speed limits reduced.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting
Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
Fire Damages Multiple Businesses At Shopping Center In Hampton
HAMPTON-Multiple businesses were damaged this week in a fire that broke out at a shopping center in Hampton. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. Pembroke Avenue shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, August 31, for reports of a commercial structure fire. The blaze caused damage to Anna’s Pizza...
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
New WATA Bus Stop Coming To Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que In Greater Williamsburg
YORK-Thanks to the director of operations at Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, a new bus stop will be added to the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) route that will drop off some employees directly to the restaurant. For Nicole Pereira, it was a matter of safety for the restaurant’s workers.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
Dran’s Heating & A/C Expanding, Rebranding Its Business
NEWPORT NEWS—Dran’s Heating & A/C will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 20 beginning at noon, to celebrate the grand opening of the expansion and rebranding of the business. The company is adding electricians to its staff and will now be known as Dran’s HVAC & Electrical.
Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric boards at Williamsburg bike shop using fake credit card info
Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else's credit card information.
Richmond closes 'structurally unsafe' pedestrian bridge
The City of Richmond has closed the pedestrian bridge that leads to the Texas Beach portion of the James River following an inspection of the bridge.
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
Police: Person in car killed at Chesterfield apartments
An investigation is underway after police discovered a body inside a car in a Chesterfield apartment complex parking lot Saturday morning.
Person found dead in car off Old Courthouse Road after shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle. Police say the person in the car was found dead in the car at the scene.
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Police seeking men involved in ‘significant incident’ on Atlantic Ave in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for residents' help identifying the men believed to be involved in what they are calling a "significant incident."
Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project
The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
