W. Kenneth Sparrow, 87, Huntingburg
W. Kenneth Sparrow, 87, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:14 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale. He was born December 30, 1934, in Evansville, to Kenneth Monroe and Mary (Berning) Sparrow. Kenneth previously worked at DMI as the vice president of administration and labor and...
Patricia “Patty” Lou Frye, 84, Petersburg
Patricia “Patty” Lou Frye, 84, went to be with Jesus at her home on August 31, 2022, with her husband of 44 years, Ed Frye, by her side. In the early 70s, she had worked in the family business at the Esarey Lumber Company in Petersburg while teaching Girls in Action classes at the Shoals Baptist Church in Shoals, Indiana. Through the years, she had been an active member of the Petersburg sorority, Psi Iota Xi, she taught children the Bible at the Gospel Center Church in Petersburg and was currently an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Petersburg.
William “Bill” Chappell, 93, Huntingburg
William “Bill” Chappell, 93, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:50 p.m., on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg. He was born November 9, 1928, in Huntingburg, to Hilbert and Grace (Hogg) Chappell. Bill married Glenda F. Hoffman on August 26, 1994, in Jasper. Bill was...
Jasper post trooper delivers baby
French Lick — Wednesday afternoon, an Indiana State Trooper helped a woman deliver her baby at her French Lick home. Police received a call about a woman in active labor at her home in French Lick at about 5:20 p.m. The woman didn’t think she could make it to the hospital to deliver the baby. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the call being dispatched and realized she was only a few minutes away from the residence so she headed there to assist.
Public safety and fun
The chaos of a water balloon fight closed down the first of hopefully many Public Safety Community Days Wednesday evening. It seemed that some children had their sights on certain officers as they hunted them down in packs. The underlying lesson here is maybe don’t wear your uniform next year and ease off on the smack talk in the dunking booth.
Jasper Rotary Club embraces expanded role with name change
The Rotary Club of Jasper has officially changed its name to the Rotary Club of Dubois County. The name change was voted on and approved by the current club membership in June and was also approved by Rotary International shortly thereafter. “Our Rotary Club has already been actively serving our...
Indoor Airsoft complex celebrates opening; hosts national tournament
HTK Airsoft’s 50,000 square foot indoor facility in Jasper will celebrate a ribbon-cutting on Saturday. Located at 1355 Vine Street, the converted factory features two levels of highspeed indoor action, a SpeedQB regulation arena, viewing room with televisions and seating, a proshop and firing range. The facility has been...
POW/MIA Recognition Day service set to take place on Sept. 16
Jasper — National Prisoners of War (POW) / Missing In Action (MIA) Recognition Day is held on the third Friday of September each year. Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 673 remembers those who are or were POW/MIA with an annual recognition service at the Post. This year’s recognition service will be held on September 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
