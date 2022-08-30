Patricia “Patty” Lou Frye, 84, went to be with Jesus at her home on August 31, 2022, with her husband of 44 years, Ed Frye, by her side. In the early 70s, she had worked in the family business at the Esarey Lumber Company in Petersburg while teaching Girls in Action classes at the Shoals Baptist Church in Shoals, Indiana. Through the years, she had been an active member of the Petersburg sorority, Psi Iota Xi, she taught children the Bible at the Gospel Center Church in Petersburg and was currently an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Petersburg.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO